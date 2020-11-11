Sony’s PlayStation 5 ($499) and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition ($399) launch on November 12th.

Sony has already confirmed that PS5 consoles won’t be available for in-store purchase on launch day, so if you didn’t preorder, you are going to have to search online.

Below, we have gathered links to all of the retailers that plan to sell PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition units on launch day, but your mileage may vary depending on the store.

Even more so than in previous years, finding a next-generation game console is going to be incredibly difficult this fall. Preorders for the PS5 and Xbox Series X sold out almost immediately, and all those who missed out are now crossing their fingers and hoping they can snag a unit before the end of the year. The good news is that multiple retailers have already confirmed that they will be selling additional consoles at launch, and Thursday might be your last chance to get a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition before the end of 2020. But where should you look?

First of all, camping out overnight or showing up at a retailer first thing on Thursday is off the table, as Sony confirmed last week that PS5 units will not be available for in-store purchase on launch day:

In the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19, today we are confirming that all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners. No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.

With that out of the way, here are links to all of the retailers that might have at least some PS5 stock on launch day:

We have no idea how many consoles any of these retailers will have on November 12th, but if you’re determined to get a PS5 in 2020, you might want to be ready to hit the refresh button a whole bunch. In terms of timing, Walmart did say on its website that limited supplies will be available starting at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, and then added in a tweet that more units will also be available at 3, 6, and 9 p.m., so that might be your best bet.

