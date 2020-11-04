If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Duo is the best-selling Instant Pot of all time, and now the upgraded Duo Plus model is on sale at Amazon with a 20% discount.

Instant Pot’s Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker features nine different cooking modes and 13 one-touch programs.

It’s on sale right now for $79.99 instead of $100, and it’s the best-selling deal on Amazon’s entire site.

Do you have any idea how good a product has to be in order to rack up 115,000 5-star ratings on Amazon? This is Amazon we’re talking about, where people will give something a 1-star review just because UPS delivered it a day late. Registering more than 100,000 5-star ratings is extremely rare, but that’s how good the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is — so it’s no wonder why it’s the best-selling deal on Amazon’s entire site right now while it’s 20% off.

This awesome Instant Pot packs nine different cooking modes spanning everything from pressure cooking and slow cooking to sterilizing, and it also has 13 one-touch programs to make cooking common foods a breeze. It’s the Mini version with a 3-quart capacity, so it’s perfect for families of 2-3 people or for cooking sides to accompany your main dish. It’s the perfect addition to any kitchen and the perfect gift this holiday season, so don’t miss this great deal!

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker… List Price:$99.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$19.96 (20%)

You’ll be making meals quickly and efficiently. You can set this to cook quickly or you can take a long time and have it simmering. Instant Pot deals are pretty rare but they seem to be popular right now. You have to hurry up before these sell out.

Check out the product information from the Amazon page.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – $79.99

Duo Plus Mini, the ideal companion to the Duo Plus 6 quart, combines 9 kitchen appliances in 1, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, sterilizer, and warmer. Prepares dishes up to 70 % faster saving you time and energy in your busy lifestyle.

Features 13 smart programs – Soup/broth, meat/stew, bean/chili, saute, rice, porridge, steam, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm, sterilizer, egg maker, and pressure cook, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button.

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, dual pressure settings, 3 temperatures in saute and slow cook, up to 24-hour delay start, automatic keep-warm up to 10 hours, and sound on/off.

Stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot, food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, a fully sealed environment traps the flavors, nutrients, and aromas in the food.

Ul and ulcer certified, 10 safety mechanisms to provide users with added assurance and confidence, designed to eliminate many common errors.

Accessories include stainless steel steam rack without handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector, and recipe booklet.

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

