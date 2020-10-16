If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both finally available for pre-order after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether you’ve already placed your order or you’re waiting to buy one in a store, there are plenty of iPhone 12 cases and other accessories you’ll need .

Here, we’ve rounded up all the most essential accessories to complement your sleek new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

Happy iPhone 12 day, Apple fans! It might’ve launched a month late, but we’d say Apple has a pretty good excuse for the delay this year. The important thing is that Apple’s sleek new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are both now available for pre-order, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max set to be released next month.

Whether you just pre-ordered an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro today or you’re planning to buy one in the coming weeks, one thing is certain: You’re going to need cases and accessories to go along with it. Don’t worry, of course, because we have you covered in both departments.

Where iPhone 12 cases and iPhone 12 Pro cases are concerned, many people will opt for an Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe. It comes in eight gorgeous colors and they’re all available right now at Amazon. Since the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 are both the same size, this popular Apple case will fit either model.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro) - Black Price:$49.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Apple Clear Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is also going to be a very popular option.

Apple Clear Case (for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro) Price:$49.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And of course, it goes without saying that you’ll need an Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe with either of the aforementioned cases. How cool is this design?!

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (for iPhone) - California Poppy Price:$59.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Looking for other cases from top brands? Definitely check out the Pitaka MagEZ case for iPhone 12 and Totallee’s popular cases that are the thinnest ones you can get. You’ll also find more iPhone 12 cases here.

PITAKA Magnetic Phone Case for iPhone 12 6.1" MagEZ Case 100% Aramid Fiber Ultra Sim Perfectly… Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

totallee Clear iPhone 12 Case, Thin Cover Ultra Slim Minimal - for Apple iPhone 12 (2020) (Tran… Price:$35.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

totallee Clear iPhone 12 Pro Case, Thin Cover Ultra Slim Minimal - for Apple iPhone 12 Pro (202… Price:$35.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As everyone knows at this point, Apple’s new iPhones don’t ship with headphones or with charger adapters. With that in mind, there are some sales on Amazon you really need to check out. First and foremost, AirPods Pro are $50 off right now so you can score a pair for just $199. If you’d rather spend even less money, you can snag entry-level AirPods 2 for $124.99. Other awesome options that are discounted right now include best-selling Mpow 059 over-ear wireless headphones with more than 30,000 5-star ratings for just $21.99 and Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with almost as many 5-star ratings for $31.99.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$124.99 You Save:$34.01 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr… List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, you’ll need a charger adapter. The AUKEY Focus USB C Charger 30W and 12W 2-Port Power Delivery 3.0 Fast Charger is a great option that can charge two devices at once, and it’s on sale right now for $13.59 for Prime members. You also obviously need a wireless charger, and Anker’s best-selling model is $11.95 today.

AUKEY Focus USB C Charger 30W and 12W 2-Port Power Delivery 3.0 Fast Charger with Dyn… List Price:$19.99 Price:$13.59 You Save:$6.40 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W Max for iPhone SE (2020), 11, 11 Pro, 11… Price:$11.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.