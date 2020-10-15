If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Interior decoration is often about the big ticket items. You’re probably thinking of furniture, tables, chairs, TVs, entertainment units, and many other larger items. The color scheme is, obviously, something people will comment on. Plus, what kind of flooring you have is something to be mentioned. But the little touches are also important. That’s why you should seriously consider what you put up above your mantel. Sure, you probably will put some photos of your family up there. A mantel clock is also a fantastic option to put above there. This is a centered timepiece that will keep the room together. Not only are they decorative, but they also will do what clocks do: tell the time. Mantel clocks are generally flatter on the bottom, so they sit nicely on that top ledge. If you’re looking to up the décor above your fireplace, we’ve got some options for you. Take a look at our picks for the best mantel clocks and add some more to your interior decoration.

This is a top option

Featuring a compact design and an overall wooden construction that looks great, the Seiko Sayo Mantel Clock is a great addition to your home. This has a top arched dark brown wooden finish that looks nice. It measures 8.5″ x 8″ x 3.75″, so it won’t take up the entire mantel or table, allowing you to put other items around it to fill out the look. You can set it to have dual chimes and even quarter hour chimes to keep you alert on what time it is. There are hourly strikes that follow the hourly chimes, so you know exactly what hour it is. There are also controls where you silence the chimes automatically and control the volume. The face has applied numerals and golden ornate accents with an ornamental dial. It comes with a AA battery, which is how it operates.

Key Features:

Measures 8.5″ x 8″ x 3.75″

Multiple chime and strike settings

Golden ornate accents and wooden construction

Enjoy a European style of clock

For a taller looking clock with a vintage look, opt for the Stonebriar Faith Table Top Clock. The clock measures 12 inches in height and 8.2 inches in width, making it the perfect size for mantels, tables, or shelves. This has a vintage clock face with a cross detail in the center, as well as a distressed white painted finish for an antique European feel. It is battery operated and requires a single AA battery, which is not included. This will add interest to any room that you place it in.

Key Features:

Vintage clock face with a cross detail

12″ x 8.2″

Battery operated

Take up a good amount of space

The Lovely Home Essentials Mantel Clock will add a touch of wooden elegance to any home. This has a white analogue dial with easy to read Roman numerals. It measures 15″ x 7.5″, so the design will fill your mantel’s space. It is made out of thick and durable wood that is precisely carved to look the part. It takes under three minutes to set up and makes for a great gift for anyone. It does not tick, help you maintain peace and quiet in your home.

Key Features:

Measures 15″ x 7.5″

Made out of thick and durable wood

Carved with precision

Impress with the face

If the look of the clock face is important for you, let us suggest the Bulova Chadbourne Old World Clock. This is imported and measures 4.5″ x 12.5″ x 8.25″. It is made out of solid wood and a wood veneer case. It features an old walnut wood finish that adds a great touch to your mantel. The two-tone metal dial works nicely and the raised numerals on the face add a classic look. There is a brass finish metal bezel and this requires one AA battery and two C batteries to run.

Key Features:

Made out of solid wood and a wood veneer case

Raised numerals on the face with a brass finish metal bezel

Two-tone metal dial

For smaller fireplaces

Easy to fit anywhere, the Creative Co-op Green Antiqued Pewter Mantel Clock has a unique design. It is a small and compact clock that only takes up 6.5″ x 2.13″ x 6.13″ of room. This has a pewter and distressed green finish that’s looking great. This runs on a AA battery that’s not included and the glass face is 5.5″ x 3.75″. The numerals are in an Arabic font.

Key Features:

Small and compact

Pewter and distressed green finish

Arabic font numerals

