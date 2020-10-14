If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-emptying features are as revolutionary for robot vacuums as the invention of the autonomous vacuum itself, but self-emptying Roombas can cost $1,000 or even more.

The Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum is a very popular model that also touts a self-empty feature, and it’s on sale for just $334.99 on Prime Day.

Like so many other robot vacuum owners out there, I have become spoiled. It’s not enough anymore that I have an awesome little robot to do all the vacuuming around my house for me. In fact, sometimes I actually get annoyed at the little autonomous device that once brought me so much joy. Why? Because I have a dog that sheds constantly, which means I have to empty my robot vacuum’s dirt collection bin every single time after it runs. Oh, the humanity!

No, it’s not actually a huge deal — but it’s also not a problem I have to deal with anymore. That’s because I got myself a new robot vacuum model with a brilliant feature called self-emptying.

As the name of the feature suggests, it’s an awesome capability that lets your robot vacuum empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It uses a special dock that doubles as a charging base and it sucks all the dust, dirt, and pet hair right out of the robot vacuum. That means instead of having to empty it every time it runs, you only have to empty your robot vacuum about once a month!

Roomba robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature sell for $1,000 or even more if you want a top-of-the-line model. For Prime Day 2020, however, you can actually pick up the $800 Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum for $599.99, which is an all-time low. If that’s still too pricey for you, don’t worry because there’s another option as well. The Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum that typically sells for $600 is down to just $334.99 right now! That’s an all-time low price by a huge margin, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on this killer deal. Also of note for anyone looking for a cordless vacuum with Dyson quality for a fraction of the price, the Shark IZ163H Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for just $169.99 instead of $280 right now.

Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum – $334.99

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING FOR UP TO A MONTH: A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors.

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brush roll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans – no more hair wrap.

PHONE OR VOICE COMMAND: Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum – $599.99

UPGRADE TO A SMARTER CLEAN – The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment with ease.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant

Shark IZ163H Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum – $169.99

Powerful suction for whole-home cleaning: dirt, debris, pet hair, and tough messes

Self-cleaning brush roll with Dirt Engage technology allows nonstop removal of long hair and pet hair

Dirt Engage technology delivers unbeatable cleaning performance on carpets and bare floors compared to all Shark cordless vacuums by removing deeply embedded debris on carpets and by directly engaging bare floors

MultiFLEX technology allows you to bend the wand to easily reach under furniture and appliances, and store in the closet

