There are thousands of smart home deals available on Amazon for Prime Day 2020, but there’s one set of deals in particular that should be a no-brainer.

Ecobee models like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite pay for themselves in energy savings, and right now they’re on sale at all-time low prices.

Whether it costs $200 or $2,000, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills. Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself, so finding a good deal means your cost will be recouped much quicker. That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Ecobee smart thermostats.

The $250 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat crazy. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have, plus some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest like built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in! $250 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $199 for Prime Day. If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $169 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $149 and you really can’t go wrong at that price.

Also of note, the Ecobee Home Security Bundle is on sale with a huge $110 discount for Prime Day 2020, allowing you to add all the home security system features you might want to your Ecobee setup.

SMARTSENSOR: Includes SmartSensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.

ENERGY SAVINGS: By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs (compared to a hold of 72°F). Plus, the eco+ free software works to further maximize efficiency. You can also see if your purchase qualifies for a rebate at ecobee.com/rebates.

ALEXA BUILT-IN: Consider your life handled with Alexa Built-inch Just ask for the weather, music, Alexa Calling, and more.

ECO+ Supercharge your energy savings and comfort eco+ intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the climate for comfort and energy

SMARTSENSORS Compatible with ecobee SmartSensor detecting occupancy to save energy and provide optimal comfort in the rooms that matter most SOLD SEPARATELY

ADVANCED CONTROL Your ecobee3 lite works with your local weather schedule and desired comfort settings Control from anywhere Adjust the temperature and turn on vacation mode anytime anywhere with your iOS or Android device

AUTOPILOT: Smart monitoring that automatically arms your home while you’re away, and disarms when you return

IMAGE QUALITY AND FIELD OF VIEW: With 1080p HD video quality and an expansive 180° field of view, you get a complete and clear view of home

SMART FOCUS: Smart Focus recognizes when a moving person enters the frame and adjusts SmartCamera’s focus to keep them front and center as they move about

