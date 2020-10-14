If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though Prime Day 2020 is winding down, that doesn’t mean the deals are done.

There are plenty more to go through, as you can still keep checking the site for more deals popping up throughout the afternoon, evening, and night.

This charging station is over 30% off for a limited time.

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest event each year and 2020’s has been no different. From huge sales on headphones, TVs, Instant pots, cookware, Amazon devices, and more, you’re sure to have found some amazing additions to your home and life.

But just because it’s nearing the end of day 2 of the sale doesn’t mean the sale is quite over yet. You can still get some awesome deals if you know where to look. We at BGR Deals find those places, so that you don’t have to search yourself.

Right now, you can pick up the RAVPower USB C Charging Station that has four ports for multiple devices for over 30% off. It is compatible with a ridiculous amount of devices, including phones, laptops, and even a Nintendo Switch. It’s a tried and tested option that you’re sure to love.

USB C Charger, RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB Charging Station [GaN Power Tech] with 2 USB C P… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB Charging Station

Simultaneous PD Charging: With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously

65W Power Delivery: USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port

Intelligent Power Allocation: Intelligently distributes 65W of power when charges 4 devices simultaneously, ensures all your connected devices get high-speed charging

Advanced GaN Tech: GaN power tech makes this USB charging station be smaller and maximizes charging efficiency without generating excess heat

Extraordinary Compatibility: Desktop USB charger delivers the fastest possible charge to almost all USB-C and USB-A powered devices, from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops

USB C Charger, RAVPower 65W 4-Port Desktop USB Charging Station [GaN Power Tech] with 2 USB C P… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.