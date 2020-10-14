If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of health essentials on sale at deep discounts for Prime Day 2020, but we were disappointed yesterday when one of our favorites didn’t go on sale.

Thankfully, a deep Prime Day discount has finally arrived for the “iPhone of thermometers,” and two other popular iHealth devices are discounted as well.

Apple is perhaps best-known for making best-selling devices like iPhones and Mac computers, but it has definitely expanded its reach over the past decade or so. And while Apple is in the health market now thanks to the incredible success of the Apple Watch, that’s as far as Apple has gotten at this point.

If Apple ever did decide to make a forehead thermometer, tons of people out there think it would look and function just like the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer. That’s why so many of our readers have referred to it as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and simple, yet undeniably elegant. That’s quite a design achievement for something like a thermometer. It’s also remarkably easy to use — just hold it an inch or two from your forehead or your child’s forehead and press the button. In less than one second, it’ll vibrate and display a temperature reading on the hidden screen.

The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer retails for $60, but it’s on sale right now at Amazon for $35. If you’re a Prime member, however, you get to take advantage of a special Prime Day discount and get it for just $24.49! That’s the lowest price of 2020, but this Prime Day discount will disappear at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Also of note, two more iHealth products have deep Prime Day discounts today. The iHealth PT2L Forehead Thermometer is on sale for just $14.99 instead of $25, and the $70 iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter that can warn you of a possible coronavirus infection is down to $37.98. Healthy blood oxygen saturation levels should be between 94% and 100%, and the Mayo Clinic says anything under 90% is considered unhealthy so you should call your doctor.

Finally, you can also pick up the $100 Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer for $79.95 for Prime Day.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer – $24.49

[3 SENSORS] A Ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second from the forehead. The additional distance and environmental sensors make necessary adjustments to give you accurate readings.

[FOR KIDS & ADULTS] With innovative designs & simple easy to use control by one button, our thermometers are great for adults, kids and babies.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Infrared Adult Thermometer for Adults and Kids,Digital I… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.49 You Save:$10.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth PT2L Forehead Thermometer – $14.99

[ INSTANT, ACCURATE RESULTS] Quickly measure temperatures in just 1 second. Get accurate readings with no-contact simply by holding the thermometer within 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead and pressing a button. SHIPS FROM USA

[ EASY TO READ] A bright LCD display with XL digits and a color-coded fever indicator let you understand the results at a glance. The backlit display allows easy reading—day and night

Thermometer for Adults by iHealth, Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchless… List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – $37.98

The iHealth Air Wireless Pulse Oximeter is a non-invasive device intended for spot-checking of functional oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2) and pulse rate.

The wireless pulse oximeter is intended to measure blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate of adults above 16 years old in home and hospital environments (including clinical use in internist/surgery, anesthesia, intensive care, etc.).

iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter with Plethysmograph and Perfusion Index on the Ap… List Price:$59.99 Price:$37.98 You Save:$22.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer – $79.95

FSA-ELIGIBLE ITEM – If you have a flexible spending account with your employee health plan, no doctor’s prescription is needed to purchase a Thermo smart temporal thermometer

HIGH PRECISION – Thermo has 16 infrared sensors that take over 4000 measurements to provide a highly-accurate result

FSA-ELIGIBLE ITEM – If you have a flexible spending account with your employee health plan, no doctor's prescription is needed to purchase a Thermo smart temporal thermometer

HIGH PRECISION – Thermo has 16 infrared sensors that take over 4000 measurements to provide a highly-accurate result

