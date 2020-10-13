If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Practically everything you can imagine is on sale for Prime Day 2020, but there are some product categories that are especially popular each year.

Laptops are definitely somewhere near the top of the list and we’ve rounded up the 10 best deals we could find on Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup to see the very best bargains available right now.

There are so many crazy deals available right now for Prime Day 2020 that it can be tough to figure out where to begin. Just a small sampling of highlights include the brand new Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99, the wildly popular $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for $16.98, Instant Pot deals starting at just $49.99, Bose’s best-selling soundbar ever for just $149.99, the Echo Dot for $18.99, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for an all-time low price of $6.75 each, AirPods Pro for $199, AirPods 2 for $114.99, Sony noise cancelling headphones starting at just $88, a huge discount on the August Smart Lock Pro plus a free Echo Dot, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for only $9.99, the Roku Express HD for $21, the 4K Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37, crazy Roomba deals, deep discounts on SanDisk microSDXC cards, and so much more.

That’s just a tiny taste of the tens of thousands of awesome Prime Day 2020 deals you’ll find over in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. That said, there’s one product in particular that people often wait for Prime Day to purchase. That’s right, we’re talking about laptops — and Amazon has some truly fantastic deals for you to check out this year.

If you’re one of the many, many people looking for a new Windows laptop or a new Chromebook, we’ve got some fantastic news for you: there are tons of killer deals available for Prime Day. From high-end Razer gaming laptops to entry-level models, there’s truly something for everyone on Prime Day. Check out our 10 top picks below, but hurry because these Prime Day 2020 deals are selling out fast.

LG gram Laptop - 13.3" Full HD Display, Intel 8th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 24.5 Hour Ba… List Price:$929.00 Price:$649.99 You Save:$279.01 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics,… List Price:$359.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$80.00 (78%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS F512DA-EB51 VivoBook 15 Thin And Light Laptop, 15.6” Full HD, AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU… List Price:$560.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$160.01 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price:$269.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$60.00 (78%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2 in 1 Laptop, 14" Touchscreen FHD 4-Way NanoEdge Display, Intel Core… List Price:$649.11 Price:$399.99 You Save:$249.12 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook 714 CB714-1WT-3447, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U, 14" Full HD Touchscreen, 8GB D… List Price:$599.99 Price:$509.99 You Save:$90.00 (85%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook 4 + Chrome OS 15.6" Full HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 32Gb Emmc… List Price:$335.00 Price:$239.99 You Save:$95.01 (72%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED SA-7US5130SH Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6" Thin Bezel Samsung UHD AMOLED P… List Price:$1,899.00 Price:$1,149.99 You Save:$370.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ASUS F512DA-EB51 VivoBook 15 Thin And Light Laptop, 15.6” Full HD, AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU… List Price:$560.00 Price:$399.99 You Save:$160.01 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020: Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 207… Price:$1,999.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.