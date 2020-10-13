If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s massive Prime Day 2020 sale is now in full swing and like always, some of the best deals you’ll find are on Amazon’s own devices.

From insane deals on Ring Video Doorbells and all-time low prices on Echo Show smart displays to a crazy deal that gets you an Echo Dot for just $18.99, Amazon has all the bases covered.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub to see all the latest deals, and be sure to check out BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup for the very best bargains available right now.

Prime Day 2020 has finally arrived and with it come some of the deepest discounts of the year on the most popular products out there. Each year, we wonder how Amazon will ever top itself — and yet the nation’s top online retailer still manages to outdo itself time and time again.

Such is the case with Prime Day 2020, where you’ll find rock bottom prices on best-selling products in every category you can imagine. Highlights include the $120 Instant Pot Ultra Mini for just $49.99 and the $150 Instant Pot Aura Pro for only $69.99, the wildly popular $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for an all-time low price of $16.98, even deeper discounts than we saw on Black Friday for Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, best-selling TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for an all-time low of only $6.75 each, the Roku Express HD for $22, the Roku Premiere for $27.99, Roku’s Streaming Stick+ for $37.99, huge discounts on popular Roomba robot vacuums, Tile tracker deals starting at $24.49, and so much more.

Of course, it goes without saying that Amazon always makes sure to save the most impressive deals for its own product lineups, and Prime Day 2020 is no different. In fact, we can’t even believe how deep some of the discounts are this year! Just some of the killer Amazon device deals you’ll find this year include the newest Ring Video Doorbell for just $69.99 with a free Echo Dot, a wild sale that gets you a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle for just $149.99, the $90 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each (up to a $125 value!), the best-selling Echo Dot for a new all-time low price of $18.99, up to $150 off Fire TV Edition televisions, and plenty more.

Want to see all of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals on its own devices? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered down below — and don’t forget to check Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub for even more crazy deals.

Ring Video Doorbells & More

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot List Price:$139.98 Price:$69.99 You Save:$69.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (80%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (existing do… List Price:$249.99 Price:$174.99 You Save:$75.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo and Echo Show Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$21.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$45.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$124.98 Price:$49.99 You Save:$74.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Bundle with TP-Link simple set up smart plug List Price:$112.97 Price:$49.99 You Save:$62.98 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$65.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show (2nd Gen) | Premium 10.1” HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video… List Price:$229.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$80.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Devices

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters List Price:$229.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$100.00 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$80.00 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$179.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$60.00 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Even More!

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (71%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black List Price:$149.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$70.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (62%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

