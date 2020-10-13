Just hours before Apple’s iPhone 12 launch event, renders of every new iPhone model leaked online, revealing the design and color options for all four models.

In addition to spoiling all of the color options, the leak also seems to confirm that the Pro models will have LiDAR Scanners and that all four iPhones will have flat sides.

Apple’s iPhone 12 live stream event will begin at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on October 13th.

Later today, Apple will finally pull back the curtain on its 2020 iPhone 12 lineup. Traditionally, Apple reveals its latest iPhones in mid-September, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company was forced to delay the launch. Instead, Apple debuted several new iPad and Apple Watch models in September and pushed its iPhone 12 reveal to October 13th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. But you won’t have to wait that long to see the new designs, as leaker Evan Blass has shared what appear to be official product images of all four iPhone 12 models.

Blass recently migrated from Patreon to a new platform called Voice, where he has been sharing phone leaks for the past week or so. Of course, this is his most noteworthy leak to date, as it is the first time we have seen actual renders of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Previous leaks and reports had given us a good idea of what to expect, but now we know exactly what each model will look like.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

In addition to confirming some of the design changes, the extensive leak also gives us a look at each and every color that the four models will ship in. I linked the Voice pages for each leaked model if you want to see all of the colors. But as for design changes, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini look basically identical to the iPhone 11 at a glance, though the iPhone 12 mini is expected to have a 5.4-inch display, making it the smallest flagship iPhone in years.

Moving on the to the Pro models, the only noticeable alteration is the larger sensor beneath the third lens and the tiny cutout above it. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected to feature LiDAR Scanners, bringing them up to speed with the latest iPad Pro models, which explains why the camera array has changed.

Finally, although it’s hard to tell without a different view of the phones, the edges of all four iPhone 12 models look to be flat, as rumors suggested they would be. This harkens back to the design of the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, and should be a welcome change of pace after so many similar iPhone models over the past several years.