  • The FDA published a list of all the hand sanitizer brands that may contain bad ingredients that
  • Ingredients like methanol can cause harm and many new brands include it without customer knowledge.
  • Always used trusted, safe hand sanitizer brands.

Ever since the very start of the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizer has been a hot item that just can’t seem to stay in stock anywhere. This is probably a good thing, as sanitizing your hands is a great way to keep yourself from contracting the virus, but it’s also spawned a whole wave of overnight hand sanitizer brands that don’t aren’t doing things quite right.

The FDA has come down hard on many hand sanitizer manufacturers for including ingredients that shouldn’t be included. Methanol, for example, can cause serious health problems of its own when a person is exposed to it for an extended period of time, and rubbing it on your skin is just a bad idea from top to bottom. But what brands can you trust? Well, the FDA just listed all the brands that you definitely can’t trust, which should help you in your search for a quality sanitizing product.

All of the products on this list have been identified by the FDA as problematic for one reason or another, and the agency urgest that consumers avoid using them at all costs. It’s a long list, so I hope you brought some coffee. If you see duplicates on this list it’s because some hand sanitizers were sold in multiple sizes or SKUs, and the duplication is simply a second listing for a different size of the same product.

  1. BIO AAA Advance Hand Sanitizer 480 mL bottles
  2. V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
  3. Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer
  4. OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula
  5. OZO Hand Sanitizer
  6. Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and
  7. Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
  8. Datsen Hand Sanitizer
  9. SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer
  10. UltraCruz Hand Sanitizing Gel Antimicrobial
  11. Neutrevo Instant Hand Sanitizer
  12. Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer
  13. Soho Fresh Hand Sanitizer Gel Antibacterial
  14. SOHO Fresh Hand Sanitizer Gel Antibacterial
  15. Medtek Supplies Hand Sanitizer
  16. SensiMedical Hand Sanitizer Gel
  17. Panagel Hand Sanitizer
  18. Natural Gold Gel Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution
  19. Inovaker Hand Sanitizer
  20. Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs
  21. Argent Defense Group Hand Sanitizer
  22. Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic Hand Gel 70-2
  23. Dolphin Hands Sanitizer
  24. Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
  25. EMHS1 Alcohol Hand Sanitizer and EMHS1 Advanced
  26. Isopropyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer
  27. O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer
  28. Jalisco Paper Inc. Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer
  29. Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80%
  30. TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer (labeled with “Made in Mexico”)
  31. HF&N Lab Medi Care Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
  32. CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  33. Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
  34. Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer
  35. Hand+ Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution
  36. Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% and Hand
  37. Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%
  38. DAESI Hand Sanitizer
  39. OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel
  40. Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel
  41. Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer
  42. Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula
  43. Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solution or 80% Solution
  44. Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes
  45. Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
  46. Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
  47. Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
  48. CleansePure 70% Alcohol
  49. Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer
  50. Panagel Hand Sanitizer
  51. LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
  52. bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
  53. QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
  54. LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
  55. Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
  56. MVP Sanitizing Services Spray Hand Sanitizer
  57. Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
  58. Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
  59. Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
  60. AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer
  61. Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer
  62. Selecto Hand Sanitizer
  63. Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
  64. V&W Moisturizing Refreshing Spray Sanitizer [isopropyl alc.]
  65. V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
  66. Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
  67. Be Safe Hand Sanitizer (labeled with “Model: BF-HGXXXX-09” where XXXX changes based on packaging size)
  68. Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
  69. Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
  70. Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
  71. Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
  72. Parabola Hand Sanitizer
  73. Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
  74. Florance Morris Body Care Antispetic Hand Sanitizer
  75. Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel
  76. Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
  77. Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
  78. In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel
  79. BV BYE Virus 99
  80. Cklass Hand Sanitizer With Aloe Enriched With
  81. Moisturizing Emollient Agents
  82. Industrias Cklass Foaming Hand Sanitizer with Aloe
  83. SafeMedics
  84. ProCare Gel
  85. SYP Health Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
  86. Cleaner by Crystalware Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
  87. SYP Health Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
  88. Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
  89. El Bueno Hand Sanitizer
  90. Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer
  91. Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
  92. Cavalry (labeled with “Product of Mexico”)
  93. M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80%
  94. Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
  95. Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
  96. Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
  97. Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
  98. Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
  99. V&W Premium Disinfecting Wipes
  100. V&W Moisturizing Refreshing Spray Sanitizer [isopropyl alc.]
  101. V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
  102. V&W Advance Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel
  103. Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
  104. Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel
  105. V-KLEAN
  106. DermX70 Hand Sanitizer (only includes 250mL, 500mL
  107. and 1000mL sized packages)
  108. V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
  109. V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
  110. V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
  111. Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
  112. Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  113. Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
  114. Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer
  115. Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
  116. ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
  117. Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
  118. Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer
  119. Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer
  120. Cleaner by Crystalware Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Gel
  121. Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
  122. Panagel Hand Sanitizer
  123. The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
  124. CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
  125. Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
  126. Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
  127. CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
  128. CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
  129. All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
  130. Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  131. Bernal Hand Sanitizer
  132. Genesis Hand Sanitizer Gel
  133. Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution
  134. dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
  135. dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel
  136. ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer
  137. Plus Advanced
  138. NeoNatural
  139. Andy’s Best
  140. Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
  141. Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
  142. Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
  143. Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
  144. Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
  145. NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
  146. NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
  147. TriCleanz (labeled with “Made in Mexico”) Hand Sanitizer
  148. GelBac T Hand Sanitizer
  149. Smart Care hand sanitizer packaged in 0.84 fl oz. containers resembling food pouches labeled with children’s characters
  150. Zanilast + Gel
  151. Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
  152. Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
  153. foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
  154. Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
  155. Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
  156. Assured Aloe
  157. BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
  158. BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
  159. Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
  160. Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
  161. Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
  162. Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
  163. Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer; this is not an official Sanrio licensed product
  164. KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
  165. Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
  166. Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
  167. Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
  168. Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
  169. BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
  170. BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
  171. BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
  172. BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
  173. BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
  174. BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
  175. The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
  176. BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  177. Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol with Glycerin and Aloe
  178. BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  179. BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  180. BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  181. BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
  182. BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70%
  183. Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E
  184. BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70%
  185. Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E
  186. BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
  187. BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  188. BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
  189. MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin
  190. 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
  191. All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
  192. Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel
  193. Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution 70% of Alcohol
  194. Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer
  195. NEXT Hand Sanitizer
  196. Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer
  197. KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

If you want to dive deeper into the list and identify specific product codes and store brands, the FDA has produced a massive table that includes all the vital information. Again, it’s huge and spans 200-some products, but it does include a handy search feature which is helpful.

