The anticipation is driving forward as fans are ready for a brawl. Watching a battle that’s been ramping up finally take place is something UFC fans will get to enjoy this Saturday night. UFC 253 offers a terrific slate of MMA fights, led by the showcase title bout between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. The best news is that you don’t need to head out to UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi to watch it, as it is easy to view from your living room.

It’s available through ESPN+, so those of you who already have a subscription to the service can buy the fight for only $64.99. But those who don’t have a subscription can cash in on two incredible deals that are being offered right now. You can get UFC 253 along with a year subscription to ESPN+ for only $84.98, saving yourself 25% in the process. If you want to get the fight and ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ subscriptions, you can get the subscriptions for only $12.99 a month and the fight for $64.99. An ESPN+ subscription gives fans access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, classic fights and replays, fewer ads, and much more.

The cards for Saturday’s event are stacked with bouts that any fan is sure to love. We start with the main event, which is the world middleweight championship. “The Stylebender” Israel Adesanya is taking on “Borrachinha” Paulo Costa in only the second title fight in UFC history to feature two undefeated male fighters. Adesanya is the current world middleweight champion and Costa is the 2nd ranked fighter in the weight class. This will be Adesanya’s second title defense, as he defended it successfully against Yoel Romero in March of this year. The 2019 Fighter of the Year will have his hands full with Costa, who comes in 13-0. There’s no love lost between these two, as they’ve been traded barbs on social media for almost a year.

Also on the main card is a light heavyweight interim title bout between top-ranked Dominick Reyes and third-ranked Jan Blachowicz. Reyes is looking to bounce back after his first career loss against Jon Jones at UFC 247 as he takes on Blachowicz, who is on a 3-fight win streak including knockout wins over former champion Luke Rockhold and top contender Corey Anderson. Other main card bouts include France vs. Royval, Vieira vs. Eubanks, and Dawodu vs. Tukhugov in primetime.

There are even more battles to settle in for on Saturday, as the prelims begin at 6:30 PM ET with the main card starting at 10 PM ET. ESPN+ is available on so many devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4, and many others. You shouldn’t have trouble watching it. You can also stream it on your phone or tablet with ease. Get the most UFC action from UFC 253 with an ESPN+ subscription and enjoy the fights.

