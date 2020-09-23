If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Face masks were impossible to find at first and then it was Purell, but now Lysol Disinfectant Spray is the most difficult item to find as the novel coronavirus pandemic rages on.

The good news is that it’s in stock right now on Amazon, but it’s not all good — you can indeed order Lysol spray right now, but prices are inflated because demand is still so high.

We don’t normally tell you about price-gouged products, but we so many emails from readers asking where they can find Lysol in stock.

Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes are also available right now on Amazon if you have a dire need.

This is the Holy Grail that everyone is searching for right now, so we’re going to skip all the pleasantries and get right to it: Lysol Disinfectant Spray is in stock right now. Before you jump for joy, however, there are two things you need to know.

First and foremost, Lysol spray is FLYING off the shelves so you likely have less than an hour to order some now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. And second, prices are very inflated right now because demand is astronomical. We normally wouldn’t even cover listings like these on Amazon, but we’ve been getting so many emails lately from readers in search of Lysol that we can’t ignore them any longer.

If you have an extremely urgent need for Lysol spray and you’re willing to pay crazy prices, this is probably your last chance to get it for a long, long time. You’ll find three separate listings for Lysol spray right here:

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19 Ounce, 3 Count $57.91 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LYSOL Disinfectant Spray, Spring Waterfall 12.5 oz Each $17.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Spring Waterfall, 12.5oz $22.90 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lysol Disinfectant Spray, Crisp Linen, 19oz (Pack of 12) $247.89 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

In addition to Lysol spray, there are three other products in stock right now that are almost as difficult to find: Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes are all in stock right now at Amazon. Unfortunately, these prices are gouged as well so it’s the same story as the Lysol spray. If you have an urgent need, buy them before they sell out. If you can stand to wait to see if more reasonably-priced options pop up in the coming weeks, however, definitely wait.

Lysol Dual Action, Disinfecting Wipes, Citrus, 75 Ct $26.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 30208 Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack 225 Count $51.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do you want alcohol wipes instead of paying crazy prices for Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes? There are a bunch of options in stock on this Amazon page:

Alcohol Wipes on Amazon $9.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re looking for something with an antibacterial ingredient that’s less harmful, there are also two different best-selling brands of wipes in stock that use benzalkonium chloride instead — Mediwiper Sanitizing Wet Wipes and Care Touch Alcohol Free Sanitizer Wipes. While benzalkonium chloride has been shown to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria as well as many viruses, it’s unclear exactly how effective it is on the novel coronavirus. It is deemed eligible for use by the FDA, but the CDC notes that it’s not as good as alcohol at killing certain bacteria and viruses.

Refreshing Wet Wipes Travel Size Alcohol-Free Wipe Sanitizes/Cleans/Deodorizes Bulk Wipes (100… $18.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Care Touch Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Wipes (5 Pouches) | 100 Antibacterial Hand Wipes Wipes… $14.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but not least, these are the best deals right now on Amazon for anyone looking for face masks:

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Adjustable Face Shield (1… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $14.37 ($0.29 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

50 Pcs Disposable Face Cover 3-Ply Filter Non Medical Breathable Earloop Masks (Black) $14.99 ($0.30 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.