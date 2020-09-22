The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles go on preorder on Tuesday in a variety of countries around the world, priced at $499 and $299, respectively.

Microsoft just announced new accessories for the two Xbox consoles, including a new color option for the wireless controller, a new battery pack, and bundles that include USB-C cables.

The accessories can also be preordered online to be received by November 10th, when the new consoles launch in stores.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are officially available for preorder in several markets. Microsoft and its retail partners have either started taking preorders or will soon get ready to sell the next-gen consoles. The Series X and Series S retail for $499 and $299, and will ship to your door on November 10th — here’s everything you need to know. Each console will ship with a free Xbox Wireless Controller in the box, but that might not be enough for some gamers. Luckily, Microsoft just unveiled a slew of accessories for the two consoles, including spare controllers that can be preordered for the same price as the previous ones.

Microsoft announced the new accessories via a blog post on the Xbox site. The company revealed that buyers will get a new Xbox controller color option, in addition to the Robot White that ships with the Series S and the Carbon Black bundled with the Series X. That’s the Shock Blue option seen below.

Microsoft also has a new rechargeable battery solution for the new Xbox controllers, which is available as an Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable bundle. The battery needs under four hours for a full recharge but can be used to play while charging.

PC gamers who want to use the Xbox controller with their computers can purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 bundle that brings wireless gameplay to Windows devices. An alternative is using the controller with a USB-C cable, or connect via Bluetooth.

The new bundles will be available in nearly all Xbox markets worldwide, Microsoft said in the announcement. The controller will cost $59.99 in the US, while the Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C Cable will cost $24.99.

These accessories will be available to preorder on September 22nd at 8:00 AM local time, and they will be delivered on November 10th.

The accessories might not be available immediately online in all markets where the console is available to preorder right now, so better check with other retailers if your local Microsoft Store doesn’t list them as available for preorder.

Microsoft also noted that the Xbox Design Lab that lets you customize Xbox design will go offline temporarily on October 14th to prepare for the next consoles. The Lab will return at some point in 2021.