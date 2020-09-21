GameStop already has a deal that cuts the Xbox Series X and Series S price by up to $200.

The retailer will let gamers trade-in their old-gen console for a new Series X or Series S, awarding them between $100 and $200 in credits for new Xbox preorders.

Customers can trade in any Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch models, according to a GameStop email.

At $499, the Xbox Series X and the PS5 are more expensive at launch than their predecessors. That’s hardly a surprise considering the formidable hardware upgrades on both consoles, and $500 seems to be the sweet spot for the next-gen consoles. It also helps that both Microsoft and Sony have cheaper options for buyers on a tight budget. The Xbox Series S costs $299, while the disc-less PS5 retails for $399. On top of that, Microsoft also offers customers an excellent installment plan for the new consoles that comes with free access to Xbox Game Pass, cloud streaming on mobile devices, and a way to upgrade the hardware down the road.

Not all buyers will be eligible for the Xbox All Access payment plan, but other retailers are ready to help their customers out with a next-gen console purchase. A report a few days ago revealed all the payment options GameStop was considering for the new consoles, including layaway and installment programs. It turns out the retailer has prepared another offer that lets you shave up to $200 off of the price of the Series X and Series S.

Buying a brand new Xbox Series X for $300 sounds like the kind of deal you’d get in 2023, but GameStop is making it possible right now. The only condition is that you’ll have to trade-in your existing console to reduce the price of the Xbox Series X. Considering that the new Xbox models run all previous Xbox games as well, this will be a no-brainer for some. But GameStop will let you trade-in other consoles as well, including a PS4 or Switch.

According to GameSpot, the retailer announced the trade-in values in a recent email focused on Series X. But you’ll also be able to use the credit towards the Series S as well. Applying up to $200 in savings towards the price of the cheaper new Xbox gets you an incredible $100 price tag, which is a great price to pay for a next-gen console. You should know that Series S can’t play the games optimized for the Xbox One X, however. But it will play all the games released for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Here’s what sort of credit you can expect for your last-gen console trade-in at GameStop:

$200 – Xbox One X, PS4 Pro

$175 – Nintendo Switch, PS4 (1TB model)

$125 – Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, PS4 (500GB model)

$100 – Xbox One (500GB model)

The Xbox Series X and Series S launch on September 22nd. Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other retailers will offer preorders, which start at 8 a.m. PST. Of those, Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart are the only ones to also offer Xbox All Access.