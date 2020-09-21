Microsoft just explained in great detail when Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders will start, in stark contrast to Sony’s poor handling of PS5 preorders last week.

Microsoft revealed when Xbox preorders will kick off on September 22nd, and listed the participating stores for several of the biggest Xbox markets.

Many countries will also support the Xbox All Access program, but not all participating stores will offer preorders via All Access next week.

One of the most anticipated announcements of the year dropped last week. At the end of an event that only featured game trailers for upcoming PS5 titles, Sony dropped the pricing information for the two console versions. It also announced the release dates, without addressing preorders. That information came several minutes after the event, with Sony saying that preorders would start on Thursday morning. But Sony did little else to help gamers preorder a PS5. It didn’t reveal any launch partners or the exact start time of preorders. What followed was a complete mess, with some retailers taking preorders on Wednesday evening, right after the event.

Unsurprisingly, there was no stock left by Thursday morning. Microsoft capitalized on Sony’s widely publicized blunder, telling Xbox fans on social media that it would soon share precise information about Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders. Microsoft quickly followed through, releasing preorder information for all the markets where the two new Xbox consoles will be available for preorder next week.

The Series X and Series S will start selling online on September 22nd and ship to consumers on November 10th. That’s also when you’ll be able to buy the consoles in stores. The Series S costs $299, and the Series X is priced at $499.

Both devices can be purchased via Microsoft’s Xbox All Access program, that’s available in even more markets this year. Pricing starts at $24.99 per month for two years for the Xbox Series S, while the Series X will cost $34.99 each month. Bundled with the hardware is access to Xbox Game Pass, which includes more than 100 games and support for cloud gaming. Xbox All Access subscribers who purchased an Xbox One model via the installment plan will be able to upgrade to Series S or X early.

Microsoft also listed all the stores that will take Xbox preorders on Tuesday, including those that support All Access purchases. Here’s when and where preorders will start, depending on your market:

United States

8:00 AM PST

Stores: Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers

Xbox All Access: Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart

Canada

8:00 AM PST

Stores: Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers

Xbox All Access: Not available on September 22nd, but the program launches before November 10th.

UK

8:00 AM BST

Stores: Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto, and other participating retailers

Xbox All Access: GAME and Smyths Toys

Australia

8:00 AM AEST

Stores: Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers

Xbox All Access: Telstra

New Zealand

8:00 AM NZST

Stores: Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers

Xbox All Access: Spark

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

9:00 AM CEST

Stores: Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers. Retailers and availability may differ by country.

Xbox All Access: Elgiganten (Denmark), Gigantti (Finland), Elkjøp (Norway), Elgiganten (Sweden). Not available in France, Poland, and South Korea, but the program launches before November 10th.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available in 37 countries on November 10th, and 41 countries by the holidays. If a country isn’t explicitly addressed above, you should check with local retailers.