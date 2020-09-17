Microsoft assured customers it will provide detailed instructions about the upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S preorder process, following Sony’s PS5 preorder mess.

Sony announced on Wednesday that preorders would kick off on September 17th, but several retail stores opened pre-sales immediately after the virtual PlayStation 5 event ended.

The initial batch of PS5 units sold out, with many buyers unable to find PS5 stock online on Thursday.

Xbox Series X and Series S preorders will begin on September 10th in several markets.

Sony announced PlayStation 5 availability details during its Wednesday event in the most unusual way possible for a highly anticipated product like the PS5. The price and release date were announced at the end of a virtual press event that featured trailers for upcoming PlayStation games. Then Sony told fans on Twitter that preorders would start on Thursday without revealing any other important details. This was contrary to Sony’s previous remarks, as the company said a few weeks ago that PS5 preorders would be well-detailed so as not to surprise gamers. It turned out that the joke was on PS5 buyers looking to score a PS5 as early as possible. Multiple retailers started taking PS5 orders right after the event instead of waiting a day, and they instantly depleted their PS5 stockpiles. Attempting to place a PS5 preorder on Thursday will get you nowhere, and you won’t be able to tell whether the PS5 is out of stock already or whether preorders have been delayed.

Microsoft took advantage of the confusion and reminded buyers that Xbox preorders start next week, making sure to mock Sony in the process.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both be made available to preorder on September 22nd, and they’ll launch in 36 countries on November 10th, said Microsoft in the tweet.

Pre-order 👉 September 22 Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10 Hype 👉 9000+ (don’t worry – we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

“Don’t worry – we’ll let you know the exact time preorders start for you soon,” Microsoft said, in an obvious shot at Sony for its PS5 preorder mess.

Sony made no effort to provide timely information to buyers so they had time to prepare accordingly. And the fact that PS5 stock has run out almost immediately seems to indicate that the PS5 will be in short supply throughout the holiday season.

When will #ps5 pre-orders start? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says they will give gamers plenty of advance notice. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ga08j8IvWD — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 17, 2020

On the other hand, the PS5 still appears to be the favorite among gamers. PlayStation is the reigning champion when it comes to sales, with far more people having purchased the PS4 than Xbox models over the past seven years. Many gamers will be looking to upgrade to the PS5, though Sony’s decision to scramble in order to be Micosoft for next-gen preorders doesn’t show much confidence.

Sony’s other advantage over the Xbox is the game lineup coming to the PS5. Gamers looking for exclusives will be far more excited about the PS5 than the Xbox.

That said, the $299 Xbox Series S is too good to pass up, even if it’s less powerful than the PS5 Digital Edition that costs $100 more. Not to mention Microsoft will let buyers in several markets purchase the consoles via its Xbox All Access installment plan that includes access to Game Pass and game streaming.

Pre-orders for Xbox Series X | S go live on the 22nd September at 8AM BST from the following UK retailers: 🖥️ Microsoft Store

📦 Amazon

🎮 GAME

🅰️ Argos

🍛 Currys PC World

🛒 Tesco

🧸 Smyths Toys

👪 John Lewis & Partners

🟩 AO .com

💜 Very .co.uk

✉️ ShopTo .net

⭐️ SimplyGames — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 16, 2020

Xbox preorders begin in five days, so Microsoft is bound to make more announcements in the meantime.