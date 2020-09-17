If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can find so many great deals this week on streaming media players at Amazon, including the $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99.



If you prefer Roku software to Amazon’s Fire TV experience, nothing is as popular as the best-selling Roku Express HD for $29 and the $60 Roku Streaming Stick+ for a new lower price of just $49.99.

Anyone looking for a new TV and not just a streaming media player will find deep discounts on HDTVs and 4K TVs with Fire TV or Roku software built right in, which prices starting at just $229 for Roku TVs and only $139.99 for Fire TVs.

There are so may great TV deals right now on Amazon, and the star of the show in terms of popularity is the $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99. That’s the best price of 2020 so far, and it’s a deal that likely won’t be around for much longer.

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99 Available from Amazon

On the Roku side of things, the entry-level Roku Express HD was updated within the past year and it’s one of the most affordable streaming media players out there. You get access to every streaming service you have ever heard of along with dozens and dozens of services you’ve probably never heard of. On top of that, you get The Roku Channel, which aggregates all sorts of great movies and TV shows that you can stream for free. It’s shipping out soon and it’s only $29 at Amazon.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $29.00 Available from Amazon

There are three things you won’t get with the Express HD that might make it worth the upgrade. First, you won’t get a compact dongle form factor — it’s still compact, but it’s not a dongle. Second, you won’t get support for content that streams in 4K resolution. And third, you won’t get support for the vivid colors that come along with HDR content. For all that, you’ll need the Roku Streaming Stick+, which just so happens to be on sale today for $49.99. That price matches Amazon’s sale from Prime Day and Black Friday last year, so it’s definitely a great deal.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Finally, anyone in need of a new TV will find killer deals right now on HDTVs and 4K TVs with Fire TV or Roku software built in. Roku fans will find the $330 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV on sale for $229, the 50-inch model is just $269.99, the TCL 65″ Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV that normally costs $1,100 is on sale for just $798, and the massive 75-inch model has a huge $550 discount right now, so you can get it for even less than the 65-inch model — just $749.99!

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) $269.99 Available from Amazon

TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 $798.00 Available from Amazon

TCL 75S425 75 Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) $749.99 Available from Amazon

If you want a Fire TV instead, you’ll find even lower prices — like the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition for just $139.99 and the All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition that was just recently released on sale for just $229.99. Want to go bigger? How about the All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision – Fire TV Edition forjust $329.99?!

All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $139.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $229.99 Available from Amazon

All-New Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition, Released 2… $329.99 Available from Amazon

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.