If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Show off your accomplishments and display your certificate with pride when you hang up your diploma and allows others to see where you graduated from. You grinded, studied and worked your butt off to get it, so why wouldn’t you want to look at it with pride? Earning a diploma from either high school or college is something that many people try to do every year. If you’ve invested time, energy, and money into something so meaningful, it only makes sense that you want to have others to see that you completed what you started. There are many ways to frame and mount pieces of paper, so finding the right frame that works for your style and decor aesthetic is important. We’ve hand selected five of the best diploma frames on the market to help you with your decision. Take a look at our picks and hang up your hard work.

Simple yet elegant

There’s nothing wrong with a basic frame and with a great matting, it will look even better. The Americanflat 11×14 Black Diploma Frame will deliver for you. It’s perfect for certificates, documents, and diplomas, as it comes with a white beveled mat and hanging hardware to make displaying it hassle-free. You can hang this both horizontally or vertically, as the black wood frame and lead-free, tempered, and shatter-resistant glass gives the room a clear view of your diploma. This is a durable, gallery-style frame and the sturdy blackboard will keep the diploma in place. It’s perfect for 8.5″ x 11″ diplomas and the tabs are simple to open to place the document in the frame.

Key Features:

Black wood frame with white beveled mat

Can be hung horizontally or vertically

Lead-free, tempered, and shatter-resistant glass

Americanflat 11x14 Black Diploma Frame | Displays 8.5x11 Diplomas with Mat or 11x14 Inch Withou… $16.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add a little flair

Gold accents never go out of style, so you should seriously consider choosing the Golden State Art Document/Photo Wood Frame. The wood frame has a molding that’s one inch wide. Overall, it measures 12″ x 15.5″, so it can fit print sizes of 11″ x 14″ without the mat or 8.5″ x 11″ with the mat. This frame is black with a black mat and a gold double inner mat to accent your document. The back has turning hardware clips and two sawtooth hangers, so you can display it landscape or portrait style.

Key Features:

Black frame with black mat and gold inner mat

Turning hardware clips and two sawtooth hangers on back

Measures 12″ x 15.5″

Golden State Art, Document/Photo Wood Frame for Document & Certificates, Real Glass (11x14 Fram… $20.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Catch any eye in the room

With the Flagship Frames Diploma Frame, the colors are sure to pop. It is designed with both elegant and modern styles to make a great piece to hang in your room. It is sized to fit 8.5″ x 11″ documents and you can pick between a navy blue or beige interior mat that will bring out the best. With molding, a golden rim, real glass, and double matting, it’ll look sharp. There are two hangers on the back to hang it anyway you like and there’s also a back stander, allowing you to prop it up on a table.

Key Features:

Sized to fit 8.5″ x 11″

Molding, golden rim, real glass, and double matting

Can be hung or stood up

Flagship Frames Diploma Frame Sized 8.5x11 Inch with Mat and 11x14 Inch Without Mat Real Wood a… $27.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save yourself some dough

School is expensive and professional matting can be too, so save some money by using the RPJC Document Frame. This has a simple design with durability, thanks to the solid wood frame. It measures 12.4″ x 9.85″ x 0.75″, so it’s great for 8.5″ x 11″ documents. You can mount it vertically or horizontally and it has a back stander to be placed wherever you want it. The tabs are extremely easy to open to place the diploma inside. This is a cost-efficient option for your home or office.

Key Features:

Back stander and possibilities to be hung two ways

Extremely easy to open tabs

Solid wood frame

RPJC Document Frame Certificate Frames Made of Solid Wood High Definition Glass and Display Dip… $12.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Built to last

If, by some chance, your frame falls off the wall, you don’t want it to be ruined. Choosing the GreyBL Diploma Frame will help avoid that. This has a sharp mahogany build that includes high quality molding. It uses sturdy polymer that is easy to see through and won’t shatter. This allows you to hang important documents, rather than just tossing them in a drawer. It fits an 8.5″ x 11″ document with an 11″ x 14″ mat easily.

Key Features:

Mahogany build with high quality molding

Sturdy polymer that won’t shatter

Fits an 11″ x 14″ mat

Diploma Frame - Mahogany Wooden Look Gold Trim - Double Matted - Luxurious - Holds 8.5x11 Pictu… $28.49 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now