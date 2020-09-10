- People in search of the Netflix movies list for September 2020 are going to be pleasantly surprised when they find 57 different films arriving over the course of the month.
- From high-profile Netflix original releases to fan-favorite classics, there’s plenty to look forward to in September.
- Here, we’ll show you the full release schedule of movies that are coming to Netflix’s US content catalog this month.
Earlier this week, we gave our readers a sneak peek at 31 different titles set to be released on Netflix in October 2020. Netflix hasn’t yet revealed its full release schedule for October, but there’s already a slew of big-time releases that are confirmed to be arriving next month. The exciting releases begin right on October 1st with The Outpost and 12 other movies and shows, and then the big-budget Netflix originals start to roll out the following week. Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween debuts on October 7th and The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on October 9th. Other big releases coming in October include the debut season of the science fiction series The One, the new Aaron Sorkin movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 on October 16th, the new David Fincher film MANK, and volume 2 of Netflix’s hugely popular revival of Unsolved Mysteries.
Before we get to October, however, we still have plenty to look forward to throughout the month of September. We already dove into the 62 original Netflix movies and series set to hit the service throughout the month, but many people also like to focus solely on movies. If that describes you, we’ve stripped out all the series and specials coming this month in order to showcase the 57 different films coming to Netflix this month. Some are Netflix originals and some are licensed from other studios, and there’s plenty to look forward to over the course of September 2020.
A whopping 26 different films arrived on Netflix on September 1st alone, including some beloved movies like Pineapple Express, Red Dragon, Glory, and all three installments of Back to the Future. There are other third-party movies to look forward to this month as well, but the biggest releases are Netflix originals. The new Charlie Kaufmann movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things already premiered on September 4th, and there are two hugely anticipated movies still to come: The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson on September 16th, and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill on September 23rd.
Want to see what else is in store this month? Scroll through all 57 new movies heading to Netflix in September down below.
Streaming September 1st
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Glory
- Grease
- La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
- Magic Mike
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers (2005)
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
Streaming September 2nd
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Chef’s Table: BBQ — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Freaks – You’re One of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 3rd
- Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 4th
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM
- The Lost Okoroshi
Streaming September 7th
- Midnight Special
- My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Waiting for “Superman”
Streaming September 9th
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give — NETFLIX FILM
- Mignonnes / Cuties — NETFLIX FILM
- The Social Dilemma — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 10th
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 11th
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 15th
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Smurfs 2
Streaming September 16th
- Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM
- The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 21st
- A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 22nd
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 23rd
- Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM
- Waiting…
Streaming September 24th
- Real Steel
Streaming September 25th
- A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Nasty C
Streaming September 27th
- Bad Teacher
Streaming September 29th
- Welcome to Sudden Death
Streaming September 30th
- American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY