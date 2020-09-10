People in search of the Netflix movies list for September 2020 are going to be pleasantly surprised when they find 57 different films arriving over the course of the month.

From high-profile Netflix original releases to fan-favorite classics, there’s plenty to look forward to in September.

Here, we’ll show you the full release schedule of movies that are coming to Netflix’s US content catalog this month.

Earlier this week, we gave our readers a sneak peek at 31 different titles set to be released on Netflix in October 2020. Netflix hasn’t yet revealed its full release schedule for October, but there’s already a slew of big-time releases that are confirmed to be arriving next month. The exciting releases begin right on October 1st with The Outpost and 12 other movies and shows, and then the big-budget Netflix originals start to roll out the following week. Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween debuts on October 7th and The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on October 9th. Other big releases coming in October include the debut season of the science fiction series The One, the new Aaron Sorkin movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 on October 16th, the new David Fincher film MANK, and volume 2 of Netflix’s hugely popular revival of Unsolved Mysteries.

Before we get to October, however, we still have plenty to look forward to throughout the month of September. We already dove into the 62 original Netflix movies and series set to hit the service throughout the month, but many people also like to focus solely on movies. If that describes you, we’ve stripped out all the series and specials coming this month in order to showcase the 57 different films coming to Netflix this month. Some are Netflix originals and some are licensed from other studios, and there’s plenty to look forward to over the course of September 2020.

A whopping 26 different films arrived on Netflix on September 1st alone, including some beloved movies like Pineapple Express, Red Dragon, Glory, and all three installments of Back to the Future. There are other third-party movies to look forward to this month as well, but the biggest releases are Netflix originals. The new Charlie Kaufmann movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things already premiered on September 4th, and there are two hugely anticipated movies still to come: The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson on September 16th, and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill on September 23rd.

Want to see what else is in store this month? Scroll through all 57 new movies heading to Netflix in September down below.

Streaming September 1st

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Love, Guaranteed — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 4th

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — NETFLIX FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Streaming September 7th

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waiting for “Superman”

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

The Babysitter: Killer Queen — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 11th

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 15th

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Smurfs 2

Streaming September 16th

Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 21st

A Love Song for Latasha — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22nd

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 23rd

Enola Holmes — NETFLIX FILM

Waiting…

Streaming September 24th

Real Steel

Streaming September 25th

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nasty C

Streaming September 27th

Bad Teacher

Streaming September 29th

Welcome to Sudden Death

Streaming September 30th

American Murder: The Family Next Door — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY