Trying to stay connected can be extremely frustrating in this day and age. There are so many devices that need to be kept up with, as you may have phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, smart speakers, e-readers, and even more just for yourself in your home. Not only do many of them take up outlet plugs, some of them need to be plugged into the Internet. If you’re using Ethernet cables to set up your devices, you want them to keep your devices on target to connect and communicate with each other. Connectivity is the name of the game and if yours aren’t working, they aren’t worth anything to you. We’ve taken a look at some of the best network switches, which over you more ports for your various connections. Before you head out and try to plug in, check out our picks for the top network switches, so you’re always connected.

Save some money on your electric bill

If you’re dealing with some serious amounts on your power bill each month because of how much you’re using your devices in your home, you should consider something that will help lowering them like the TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch. This features an easy setup with no configuration needed, so you’ll be able to plug in and use it immediately. This Ethernet splitter has connectivity to your router or modem router to add to the wired connections for more machines. There are five ports that can help you save up to 84% on energy. The power saving mode automatically adjusts power consumption according to the link status and cable length. It features three times the flow control to provide reliable data transfer and it is enabled for smooth latency and sensitive traffic. It’s made in a sturdy metal case with a quiet fan that can be mounted or placed near a desktop.



Five ports that help you save up to 84% on energy

Has connectivity to your router or modem router

Features three times the flow control

TP-Link 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch (TL-SG105) - Ether… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Setting up an office has never been easier

As you can imagine, offices will require a lot of pieces of equipment to set up all of their computers. Consider the NETGEAR 48-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch if you’re looking for a single area to hook up a lot of plugs. You can get 48 Gigabit ports and this has many ways of being mounted, as you can choose from desktop or rackmount placement. You also won’t have to go out and buy mounting hardware as it is included. It has a fanless design, so you won’t hear it while it’s working. There isn’t any software you need to install, so your employees will be able to use it right away. It also possesses an energy efficient mode.



48 Gigabit ports

Multiple ways of mounting it

Fanless design

NETGEAR 48-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch (GS348) - Desktop/Rackmount, Fanless Housing… $219.99 Available from Amazon

Do more with your switch

Not only can you use the Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Switch 8-Port for Ethernet connectivity, but you will also have access to the SFP ports for uplinking. The UniFi Switch 8 150W supports up to 10 Gbps total, non-blocking line rate. This offers you the flexibility of eight Gigabit RJ45 ports with auto-sensing Power of Ethernet to save you some energy. The two SFP ports give you uplink and fiber connectivity options on top of your Ethernet capabilities. You’ll enjoy robust performance and intelligent switching for enterprise networks.



Eight Gigabit ports

Two SFP ports

Robust performance

Ubiquiti Networks Networks UniFi Switch 8-Port 150 Watts, White $198.66 Available from Amazon

Don’t blow up your budget

For price compared to power, you should check out the Aumox 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch. You’ll have five ports that are auto-negotiating and that greatly expand your network capacity. The power users in the home, office, or workgroup can move larger bandwith files faster. Each port has lightning protection and this comes in a fine steel housing for physical protection. This has a small wall-mounting design that can be easily positioned on your wall or desktop. It is a cost-efficient option for your home.



Five ports that are auto-negotiating

Can move larger bandwith files faster

Each port has lightning protection

Aumox 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch, Desktop, Unmanaged Ethernet Splitter, Durable Met… $15.95 Available from Amazon

Choose how many ports you want

Offered in multiple sizes, the Linksys LGS105 Business Desktop Gigabit Ethernet Network Unmanaged Switch is here to stay. Depending on what your capabilities are, you can choose a five, eight, 16, or 24 port option. It comes in a black and blue metal housing that’s sharp to look at. It offers wired connection speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps. Each of the ports are auto-sensing and they meet EEE standards. The Quality of Service traffic prioritization is extremely helpful.



Offers wired connection speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps

Choose between five, eight, 16, or 24 ports

Each port is auto-sensing

Linksys LGS105 Business 5-Port Desktop Gigabit Ethernet Network Unmanaged Switch I Metal Enclos… $27.99 Available from Amazon

