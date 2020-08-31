If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not many people can tell the exact time by looking at the sun. Sure, you probably can gauge a general idea of when it might be noon, as the sun is directly above you and you can gather when sun might be setting by, well, looking at it setting. But overall, you’re not going to know the minute or hour most days. While you can certainly just look at your phone, sometimes if you’re sitting outside by the pool or lounging in a lounge chair, you don’t want to worry about your phone sitting out in the sun all day. This is why an outdoor clock makes so much sense. This will show you what time it is, so you can better know when you need to turn over for a more even tan. Of course, there’s plenty of other reasons to want a clock and with any of the five we’ve handpicked below, you’ll be able to find those reasons. Here are our picks for the best outdoor clocks.

Ideal for your patio or your living room

Measuring 12″ that is easy to read, the SMILEMARY 12-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Retro Silent Non-Ticking Waterproof Wall Clock is a decorative piece for your walls. This has an elegant design with a retro frame, ivory white dial face, and large black numbers. This is battery-powered and comes with a wide slot in the back for hanging. It is waterproof and easy to clean, while there’s a front rubber seal that’s great for daily use. It shows you the temperature as well in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. You can choose between three different color designs: black frame with silver bezel, black frame with gold bezel, and a bronze/black hybrid.

Key Features:

Elegant design with a retro frame

Shows temperature in both Fahrenheit and Celsius

Battery-powered

12-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Retro Silent Non-Ticking Waterproof Wall Clock with Thermometer,Battery…

Make it visible from wherever you are

The SkyNature Outdoor Clocks is extremely visible. This measures 18″ x 18″ x 2.5″, larger than almost any other option on the market. You can choose between metal, copper, and imitation wood as the style for your clock. This has UV- and weather-resistance, allowing it to last for a long time outdoors. The clock face features 1 1/6″ numbers and the high torque clock mechanism has metal hands that tick off the hours, minutes, and seconds. It comes with an integrated hang hole makes for a seamless hanging process. This also includes an analog hygrometer and thermometer.

Key Features:

18″ x 18″ x 2.5″

UV- and weather-resistance

Metal hands that tick off the hours, minutes, and seconds

SkyNature Outdoor Clocks, 18 Inch Large Indoor Outdoor Wall Clock Waterproof with Temperature a…

You won’t notice it’s there until you need to look

Check out the amazing mechanism of the Yumt 12-Inch Wall Clock with Thermometer and Hygrometer Combo. This is a silent, non-ticking clock that quietly sweeps with precise movements to guarantee accurate time and an ultra-quiet environment. It automatically measures accurate indoor and outdoor temperatures between -30°F and 130°F and humidity readings between 0% and 100%. You can pick between a bronze and silver option and it only takes one AA battery to run it. You’ll have no trouble hanging this.

Key Features:

Silent, non-ticking clock

Automatically measures temperature and humidity

No trouble to hang

Yumt 12-Inch Wall Clock with Thermometer and Hygrometer Combo,Vintage Silent Non-Ticking Batter…

Save yourself some dough

Opting for the 45Min 12 Inch Indoor/Outdoor Retro Round Waterproof Wall Clock is a solid choice. There is a silent mechanism and a quiet sweep pointer for precise movements. It works in almost any room or area that you need them. There are five choices for you to pick from, as you can pick between a 12″ or 14″ clock in different colors. It is waterproof and easy to clean, while also being easy to read. The frames are made from sturdy plastic and the flat glass lens amplifies the visual.

Key Features:

12″ or 14″ choices

Silent mechanism

Sturdy plastic frame

45Min 12 Inch Indoor/Outdoor Retro Round Waterproof Wall Clock with Thermometer, Silent Non Tic…

Enjoy a stone look

Meant to blend nicely into the outside of your home, the Lily’s Home Hanging Wall Clock is sharp to look at. You can choose between stone, slate, burl, travertine, and urban granite, so you can pick which stone look you prefer. There is a built-in thermometer and hygrometer that can measure a range of 180 degrees. This is battery-powered and simple to mount. This will add a bit of rustic area to your home.

Key Features:

Five faux stones designs to choose from

Built-in thermometer and hygrometer

Measures a range of 180 degrees

Lily's Home Hanging Wall Clock, Includes a Thermometer and Hygrometer and is Ideal for Indoor a…

