The summer might be winding down right now but for much of the United States, summer weather will still be here for another two months or so.

That means every day is a great day for ice cream, but everyone should be avoiding indoor spaces with the novel coronavirus pandemic still raging all around the US.

Instead of going out for ice cream, why not pick up the Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker? It’s Amazon’s best-selling model and it’s on sale right now with a huge $65 discount.

Back to school season might be upon us and the summer might be winding down, but let’s not forget that weather these days isn’t like it was even as recently as 10 years ago. If recent history is any indication, much of the country is still in store for warm summer weather until sometime in October. It should go without saying that warm weather is ice cream weather, but do you really want to keep going out to your local ice cream shop every time you or your kids have a craving for ice cream?

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic is still roaring across the United States, we should all avoid being indoors in enclosed spaces around other people. Needless to say, ice cream shops are typically indoor enclosed spaces. Rather than risk your health and your family’s health, you should definitely consider picking up a Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker and making your own ice cream from now on!

This Cuisinart model is the best-selling ice cream maker on Amazon’s entire site and it really couldn’t be easier to use. If you can dump ingredients into a bowl and flip a switch, you can use this ice cream machine. It also makes frozen yogurt and sorbet, of course, and it’s a ton of fun to experiment with different flavors and toppings. You’ll love it so much that you’ll be angry you went so long without one, but at least you’ll save $65 right now and get it

Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker… $99.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission

Here are all the bullet points provided by Cuisinart on the Amazon page:

Fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker. Dimensions (LXWXH) : 8.25 x 8.00 x 11.25 inches

Brushed stainless-steel housing; heavy-duty motor. BPA Free

Large ingredient spout for easily adding favorite mix-ins

Double-insulated 2-quart freezer bowl; instruction book and recipes included.UC Cubic Feet: 1.23

Product Built to North American Electrical Standards. Cord storage, keeps countertops clutter-free

Your freezer should be set to 0°F to ensure proper freezing of all foods.

Note: Kindly see the user manual below for how to use

