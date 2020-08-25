If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Soak up as much of pool season as you can by getting your entire family in the water. Water and swimming training are two important lessons that kids should be taught at an early age. Being able to enjoy your time with your children in the pool makes any warm season that much more fun. In order to teach your kids how to stay afloat in the water and to start them paddling and kicking, swim floaties are a good investment. This will help them realize what it’s like in the water, as being immersed is different than a bath tub. It will keep them upright and allow them to start learning how to swim. Back in the day, the only option was inflatable ones that you’d place around your arm to help you swim. But those have been expanded on for the current wave of children. We’ve highlighted five of the best options on the market to get your kids in the water. Here are our choices.

Make sure it doesn’t fall off

The last thing you want to have happen is the floaties to fall off while your child is swimming. With the Body Glove Swim Life Jacket, that won’t be an issue. This has shoulder strap harnesses that will prevent children from removing the vest without parental help and also keep it from sliding around while it’s on. It is extremely comfortable, as it prevents chafing, as it’s made with premium durable polyester material and the multi-panel design fits well. This is typically meant for children between 30 and 50 pounds and this is approved for children to wear during recreational boating. It comes in 19 different patterns, ranging from Dinosaur Swim to Hula Girl to Surfer Van.



Shoulder strap harnesses to keep it from sliding

Extremely comfortable

19 different patterns

Body Glove Dinosaur Swim Life Jacket Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Built to last

Your kid can wear the Dark Lightning Kids Life Vest for as long as they want to learn how to swim. This is made with new material with adjustable straps and buckles. It features double stitching at the edges and no cracks for long-lasting wear. Most suitable for kids between 30 and 50 pounds, the vest is great for both boys and girls. It is offered in nine styles and fun designs. The flotation vest and arm swings slide on easily and stay on.



Features double stitching at the edges and no cracks

Adjustable straps and buckles

Slides on easily

Dark Lightning Toddler Swim Vest, Best Baby Life Jacket for 30-50 Pounds, Kids Swimmies Floatie… $13.90 Available from Amazon

Let your child pick their favorite

Your kid wants to look super cool, so give them a choice from the Stearns Original Puddle Jumper Kids Life Jacket line. There are 29 different colors and designs to choose from, giving them ample options. This meets strict requirements to be worn on boats, in public pools, and at water parks. The nylon shell adds durability and this will give your beginner swimmer confidence. It is designed to fit snugly and securely while adding comfort. The safety buckle snaps in the back, so your child won’t have access to it.



29 different colors and designs

Nylon shell adds durability

Meets strict requirements

Stearns Original Puddle Jumper Kids Life Jacket | Life Vest for Children, Cancun Crab $14.99 Available from Amazon

For the kid who understands the water

Similar to what we alluded to in the introduction, the Speedo Kids’ Begin to Swim Vinyl Basic Arm Bands are a solid aid. These are meant to be used by children who are familiar with the water and are learning how to swim. One size fits most and they are meant for ages between two and 12. The maximum weight capacity to be kept up by these is 110 pounds. Each one has dual chambers for heavy duty inflation and durability. The kid-friendly shape is ideal for mobility. Your child will build confidence while swimming.



Meant to be sued by children familiar with the water

Maximum weight capacity is 110 pounds

Dual chambers for durability

Speedo Unisex-Child Swim Arm Bands Begin to Swim $4.99 Available from Amazon

Teach your child how to float

If the life vest is not the route you want to go, opt for the TOYSHARING Back Float Safety Swim Bubble Belt. This back float offers good support to increase body buoyancy. It features a snap buckle that’s easy to adjust. There are four comfortable layers, allowing you to adjust the level of buoyancy you want by removing layers. It is smooth and waterproof, so your child won’t feel bogged down.



Back float with snap buckle

Increases body buoyancy with four layers

Smooth and waterproof

TOYSHARING Back Float Safety Swim Bubble Belt with Adjustable Split Layers Swim Belts Secure Cl… $8.99 Available from Amazon

