When you’re heading out on a hike or to camp, you need to take precautions. Maybe you aren’t so worried that a bear will come and try to raid your area for snacks, but it could happen. You could accidentally set up shop near a hive of bees that could rush you while you’re trying to sleep. Those aren’t really the precautions we’re talking about. We’re more thinking of keeping you dry if you happen to experience a rain storm or thunder and lightning. Then again, you should always think about what if you happen to start camping when the ground is already wet. A camping tarp can be a versatile object to carry with you, as it can help you stay dry in many ways. It can be folded up and brought for the trip and it won’t take up much room. We’ve searched and found five of the best camping tarps on the market. Here are our picks to keep you dry while you’re camping.

Use it for multiple purposes

Extremely durable, the REDCAMP Waterproof Camping Tarp comes in multiple sizes to best fit your needs. This is a four-in-one multi-functional tarp that is made from 210T polyester fabric. This is waterproof and sun-resistant, as it will protect you and your belongings from the elements. You won’t be exposed to sunlight directly and you won’t get damp. This can be used as a footprint to prevent wear and tear for your tent against the ground. Utilizing this will also allow you to camp on the beach. It’ll be a sunny canopy and rain fly and the tarps are backed by rust-proof eyelets. The double layered corners have heavy duty stitching to ensure the strength you need. It comes in either 36″ x 83″, 55″ x 83″, 71″ x 83″, 82″ x 82″, or 95″ x 83″ options.

Key Features:

Four-in-one multi-functional tarp

Protects you and your belongings from the elements

Rust-proof eyelets in the corners

Find great value

Snagging the AmazonBasics Waterproof Camping Tarp is a great idea for covering yourself and your wallet. This comes in either an 8′ x 10′ or 10′ x 12′ option and it is black. This is great for covering items or as placement under your camping tent. It features a waterproof design with rip-stop fabric with polyethylene lamination on both sides. It features rugged and rust-resistant grommets along the outer edge that securely ties down the tarp. This will last you a long time, as it has reinforced corners and edges.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient option

Rip-stop fabric with polyethylene lamination on both sides

Waterproof design

Pick the color you like

Made from tear- and puncture-resistant fabric, the Gold Armour Rain Fly Tarp Hammock is an ideal camping essential. This will not fall under stress, so it is perfect as a rain fly. You can pick between multiple colors and sizes, as there are 14′ x 12′ and as short as 10′ x 8′. It is offered in green, black, sky blue, camouflage, and gray. There are 33 loops for multiple anchoring points throughout the tarp. It can be used as a tent tarp, hammock, boating or traveling picnic mat.

Key Features:

Comes in multiple sizes and colors

33 loops for multiple anchoring points

Made from tear- and puncture-resistant fabric

Camp and set up underneath it

Perfect to sit underneath, the FREE SOLDIER Waterproof Portable Tarp is a multi-functional item. It offers you waterproof seating and UV protection as the 210T ripstop polyester fabric with a 2500 PU waterproof rating. You won’t be able to destroy this easily and it is strong and stable. It can be used as an awning, as it can deal with weight put on top of it by rainfall. It is 118″ x 126″ and comes with a hammock rain fly, four nylon guy lines with tensioners and a stuff sack. This has 19 guy points and five strengthen grommet points.

Key Features:

210T ripstop polyester fabric

118″ x 126″

PU waterproof rating of 2500

Cover a large area

If you need to keep a wide and long area covered, choose the Unigear Hammock Rain Fly Waterproof Tent Tarp. This measures 16′ x 9′, giving you plenty of room. It is 210T polyester fabric and has a 3000mm PU waterproof rating. Eight points on the rain fly tarp are reinforced, so it will last a long time. Coming in brown, green, or gray, you’ll be able to block the sun and provide shade.

Key Features:

Measures 16′ x 9′

3000 PU waterproof rating

Eight points are reinforced

