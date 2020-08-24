The PS5 preorder date might be revealed soon, with a leaker claiming the next-gen console will be available online in mid-September.

Sony hasn’t announced the PlayStation 5 price or release date during any of its online events, and it’s unclear when those details will drop.

Microsoft has not revealed Xbox Series X availability details either, with other rumors saying the company is waiting for Sony’s PS5 price to be revealed first.

The PlayStation 5 will launch this holiday season. Sony reassures fans of this every chance it gets. But when will the PS5 hit stores and ship to consumers who preorder it online? How much will it cost? And when will preorders start? These are the main unanswered PS5 questions that Sony is still unwilling to address.

It’s all part of a bigger game plan, as Sony and Microsoft are engaged in a complex marketing game of chicken. Word on the street is that Microsoft is willing to cut the price of its Xbox consoles to make them more affordable than the PS5, so it’s waiting for Sony to move first. But Sony isn’t making any moves. We did see plenty of release date, price, and preorder rumors, but none have been verified. So we’ll just add another date to the pile from a very vocal PS5 leaker.

That Twitter user goes by the name of IronManPS5, and we’ll tell you from the jump that he has been wrong about dates in the past, including preorders. He did say that the Xbox Series X would launch on November 6th, and Microsoft has since confirmed the November launch window, with recent Xbox controller leaks pointing to November 6th as a potential launch date.

The leaker has been otherwise very consistent when it comes to the unverified information he’s providing. Just a few days ago, IronManPS5 posted a bunch of PS5 details on Twitter covering the price and release date of all PS5 versions, accessories, and several games that will be available at launch.

He’s sticking to his $499 price prediction, as well as the November 20th launch date that he predicted in the past. The PS5 Digital Edition would be $100 cheaper, according to him. The consoles would be available for preorders as soon as the FCC approves them, the leaker said at a time.

He’s now back with an actual preorder date: September 9th.

Preorders for PlayStation 5 begin on September 9 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/IWPutljpKV — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 24, 2020

It’s been a long journey. Part of the journey is the end. The entire strategy of releasing PlayStation 5 is based on 25 Years of PlayStation. The original PlayStation released in North America on September 9, 1995 Preorders for PlayStation 5 begin on September 9, 2020 pic.twitter.com/POGwUPlYyz — Tony Stark (@IronManPS5) August 24, 2020

September 9th happens to fall on a Wednesday this year, not that it really matters. What matters is when and how Sony will announce that preorder date. As of right now, there are no scheduled PS5 press events for Sony. It seems unlikely that the company will start taking preorders quietly, without hosting some sort of press event where it would reveal the pricing structure for the consoles, the launch date, and the preorder date.

Should that date turn out to be the real deal, we’ll likely see more leaks from the retailers involved in the preorder process once we get closer to it. After all, we already saw that plenty of them, including Amazon, are getting ready to kick off PS5 sales.

That said, we’re still looking at a rumor here, so there’s no guarantee it will pan out. As for the Xbox preorders, we have no new information on that front, with IronMan focusing mostly on the next PlayStation.