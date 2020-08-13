If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re always looking for ways to enhance and maximize storage. Whether it’s with shelving units, overhead storage, cabinet organizers, or vacuum sealed bags, there are ways to create storage space out of nowhere. A great one for your kitchen is to add a kitchen island cart. This is a mobile unit that acts as an island, so you can store items on top of it. But there is also storage underneath, so you can keep different kitchen and household things near where you’re going to use them. Ideal for small homes, this is a perfect way to add storage in plain sight but also have it look aesthetically pleasing. We’ve done the homework, so you don’t have to, to find the best kitchen island carts around. Here are our hand selected choices for the top carts to add to your kitchen.

For a larger kitchen

You should be able to fit more in the Home Styles Store Liberty Off-White Kitchen Cart with Stainless Steel Top. This is constructed of hardwood solids and engineered wood in an off-white finish. The top of it is constructed of 0.8mm thick stainless steel. There are two adjustable shelves in each cabinet door, along with three storage drawers, a towel bar, and a spice rack. It measures 53.5″ x 18″ x 36″, making it larger than most kitchen carts on the market. This features brushed nickel hardware and two locking casters. It does take a bit of assembly and you should not use power tools to do so.

Key Features:

Constructed of hardwood solids and engineered wood

Two adjustable shelves in each cabinet door

Three storage drawers, a towel bar, and a spice rack

Liberty Off-White Kitchen Cart with Stainless Steel Top by Home Styles $280.72 Available from Amazon

Give yourself options

With the Dorel Living Kitchen Island, you can choose which of the two colors will best fit your kitchen’s aesthetic. There is a natural wood style that is sure to please and a white one to match with any white kitchens. This is a multi-functional kitchen cart that’s great for small spaces. it features a solid wood top, spacious storage options, as well as durable casters for mobility. It even has a towel bar and spice rack built-in. There is a single drawer at the top along with two doors covering a cupboard that has ample space. It measures 32″ x 19″ x 35.5″.

Key Features:

Offered in natural wood or white

Towel bar and spice rack built-in

Single drawer along with two doors covering a cupboard

Dorel Living Kitchen Island, White $180.50 Available from Amazon

Make it look like you built the cart

Thanks to its design, the Winsome Wood Single Drawer Kitchen Cabinet Storage Cart looks natural. This compact rolling cart offers a multi-use workspace for kitchens. It has a solid beechwood body and handles with a natural finish, so it will look like you handcrafted it yourself. The utensil drawer is wide and the towel rack built-in keeps a hand towel nearby. The black casters help you move it wherever you need it. There are two large cabinet shelves inside the cart and the entire unit checks in at 26.9″ x 18.2″ x 34.3″.

Key Features:

Solid beechwood body

Wide utensil drawer

Black casters to help it move

Winsome Wood Single Drawer Kitchen Cabinet Storage Cart, Natural $164.93 Available from Amazon

A unique design that will fit right in

The Clevr Rolling Bamboo Wood Kitchen Island Cart Trolley is as sharp as they come. This is made out of high quality, kiln-dried and varnished bamboo. It has multiple drawers for storage and then the shelves are open, so you’ll be able to add whatever you want to them for aesthetics. You can keep pots and pans on the bottom or additional kitchen items you need nearby. The top makes for a great place to food prep and it has four heavy-duty swivel casters on the bottom. This clocks in at 29″ x 21.5″ x 35″ and can hold up to 110 pounds.

Key Features:

29″ x 21.5″ x 35″

Multiple drawers and open shelves

Top is a great place for food prep

Clevr Rolling Bamboo Wood Kitchen Island Cart Trolley, Cabinet w/Towel Rack Drawer Shelves $184.95 Available from Amazon

An open look to your cart

The AmazonBasics Kitchen Rolling Microwave Cart on Wheels can also be used as a storage rack. The wood top is removable if you so choose, adding to its versatility. You can place a microwave on top or use it as an area to prepare your meals. The shelves underneath it are both made from chrome and can each hold 50 pounds. You can also adjust those shelves and there are four chrome hooks for hanging storage. This measures 15″ x 21″ x 36.7″.

Key Features:

Wood top is removable

Chrome shelves

Each can hold 50 pounds

AmazonBasics Kitchen Rolling Microwave Cart on Wheels, Storage Rack, Wood/Chrome $59.99 Available from Amazon

