If ever there was a time to upgrade your personal audio experience and pick up a pair of industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones, now is that time.

These headphones retail for about $350 and people swarmed Amazon last year when they dropped to $278 on Black Friday.

Today, for one day only, Amazon is selling Sony WH1000XM3 headphones for an all-time low price of just $248, beating Black Friday’s discount by an impressive $30.

Sony announced earlier this month that it will soon release its hotly anticipated next-generation Sony WH1000XM4 headphones. They’ll cost $350 when they’re released next Tuesday, and you can already preorder them right now at Amazon to ensure you get your hands (and ears) on them as soon as possible. Before you do, however, there are a few important things you should know.

First of all, they’re definitely an upgrade compared to the current-generation WH1000XM3 ANC headphones, but not necessarily in the ways you think. Sony hasn’t made any big changes like adding new drivers or changing the tuning. In fact, there aren’t even any major changes to the beloved noise cancelling tech Sony uses. Instead, you get slightly tweaked ANC, support for multiple device connections, wearing detection, and 5 mics for improved voice call quality. You also get Sony’s DSEE Extreme upscaling tech, which is definitely appreciated.

Those are all great updates, mind you, and you should get it all for about the same price Sony charges for the current WH1000XM3 model. What you have to ask yourself, however, is if those upgrades are worth $102. Why? Because that’s the discount Amazon is offering on the Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones for one day only on Tuesday!

That’s right, Amazon has slashed these class-leading wireless ANC headphones down to the lowest price of all time in its one-day Gold Box sale. WH1000XM3 headphones dropped to $278 for Black Friday last year and they flew off the shelves. They’re the best wireless ANC headphones on the planet, of course, so it’s easy to see why a $70 discount would get people so excited. But today’s big one-day sale cuts these awesome headphones to the lowest price ever, so you’d have to be nuts to pass up this opportunity if you’ve been thinking about upgrading.

Again, this crazy sale on the industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones only lasts until the end of the day on Tuesday — or until these headphones sell out, which is a very real possibility — so grab a pair now before it’s too late and you miss out. Also of note if you’re looking for true wireless earbuds instead, Sony’s beloved WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earphones are on sale at an all-time low price as well.

