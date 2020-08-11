If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is actually Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now at Amazon, and it has been flying off the store shelves now that there are some options available to everyone instead of just hospitals.

Purell has been quite popular indeed, but prices are still inflated because demand is so high.

Want high-quality hand sanitizer that’s just as good as Purell at prices that are far more reasonable? We have five options for you here that are even stronger than Purell, including best-selling SupplyAID hand sanitizer gel and popular 80% alcohol hand sanitizer spray from Chemical Guys.

It has been quite a while, but Purell hand sanitizer is now back in stock and available to everyone on Amazon. All Purell listings had been restricted to hospitals and government agencies since the novel coronavirus pandemic first began. Plenty of listings are still restricted, but some options aren’t anymore.

The biggest news is 12-packs of large Purell bottles are available for less than $1 per ounce, which is extremely rare right now. That should be more than enough to last you well into next year. On top of that, fishbowls of 36 bottles of Purell that are only supposed to be sold to hospitals are available to everyone right now for under $36, so don’t miss out — they’re sold directly by Amazon, too!

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 fl oz Flip-Cap Bottle with Displa… $35.60 for 36 bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $159.90 ($0.83 / ounce) Available from Amazon

Readers on the lookout for hand sanitizer that works just as well as Purell for a bit less money will find five great options in this post. In fact, all five of these popular hand sanitizers are even stronger than Purell thanks to an alcohol content that exceeds the 70% you’ll find in Purell. The most popular one is SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel, and Chemical Guys EightyAID Sanitizer is great if you’re looking for a spray instead of a gel. You’ll also find Clorox hand sanitizer on the list below — most people didn’t even know that Clorox makes hand sanitizer, and it’s actually 1% stronger than Purell.

Check out all five options below.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel

2-PACK: Includes 2, 16 oz SupplyAID Hand Sanitizer Gels w/ Aloe

ADVANCED FORMULA: with concentrated bacteria-fighting agents is stronger than the leading national brands

FAST-ACTING: Powerful 80% ethyl alcohol formulation kills up to 99.9% of germs on contact, and dries quickly with no sticky residue

ENHANCED WITH ALOE: to soothe skin and moisturize + protect hands

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of… $17.46 Available from Amazon

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer

HAND SANITIZER: This Clorox Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Refill provides an easy hand sanitizer dispensing solution for high-traffic areas

SANITIZER DISPENSER: This Clorox Hand Sanitizer 1 Liter Refill works with the Clorox touchless dispenser which is sold separately

ELIMINATES GERMS: Dispenser refill pouch kills 99.999% of germs in just 15 seconds to help keep germs from spreading

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Pump, 16.9 Ounces (02176) $16.44 Available from Amazon

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer Touchless Dispenser Refill, 1 Liter (30243) $29.99 Available from Amazon

Clorox 30243 1000 ml Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Refill $34.99 Available from Amazon

Chemical Guys EightyAID Alcohol Antiseptic

No added fragrance – this product is 80% agave-based alcohol, therefore it has a tequila-like scent

Clean & sanitize your hands anywhere, anytime, without running water or towels

Chemical Guys HYG10016 Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer (16 oz), 16. Flui… $10.99 Available from Amazon

Forward Science 80% Ethanol Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray

LIQUID BASED – World Health Organization (WHO) formulation – 80% Ethyl Alcohol

FREE OF PRESERVATIVES – Does not contain dye, triclosan, parabens, or phthalates

VERY GENTLE – Leaves hands feeling soft

Hand Sanitizer - 80% Ethanol Alcohol - World Health Organization Formula - 8 fl. oz. 6 Pack - L… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Eco Finest Hand Sanitizer Gel

FAST SHIPPING GET IT QUICKLY – PoshPro is working tirelessly to pack and ship your orders quickly from our USA based warehouse in Georgia

5 COUNT of EcoFinest BushKlawz Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 2oz travel individual size bottles

CONTAINS 75% ETHYL ALCOHOL – More than the recommended percentage of Alcohol of 60% or 62% for other hand sanitizers

Eco Finest Hand Sanitizer Gel, 5-pack 2 oz Travel Size, 75% Alcohol - No Rinse, Instant Clean w… $12.99 Available from Amazon

