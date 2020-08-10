Dr. Anthony Fauci recently outlined six things people can do to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The list includes mask-wearing, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and avoiding bars.

Fauci believes we can see a drastic reduction in new coronavirus cases and, in turn, avoid another shutdown if people simply follow basic safety guidelines.

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly in some areas and subsiding in others, it’s not all that challenging to figure out what anti-COVID 19 approaches work and which ones don’t. Over the past few months, for example, it’s become overwhelmingly evident that implementing strict lockdown measures earlier in the year helped states like New York significantly keep the number of coronavirus cases from increasing. Meanwhile, states that were much more lax about implementing lockdown measures eventually saw massive spikes in coronavirus cases and deaths.

In light of that, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been somewhat outspoken regarding what Americans need to do to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading far and wide. Just last week, Fauci outlined eight activities to avoid to help keep the number of new coronavirus cases down, a list that includes indoor and outdoor gatherings, going to bars and/or restaurants, flying, using public transportation, going to the gym, and sharing food.

In addition to avoiding the aforementioned activities, Fauci also highlighted pro-active measures individuals can take to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. And while Fauci’s suggestions are not necessarily new, the surging number of coronavirus cases in some states underscores that many people do, believe it or not, need a reminder regarding appropriate COVID-19 safety measures.

According to Fauci, if people start following the guidelines below, we should be able to move past the coronavirus without having to institute a nationwide shutdown:

Wear a mask outside of home

Practice physical distancing

Avoid crowds

Spend time outdoors whenever possible

Practice good hand hygiene

Stay away from bars

“If Americans start following the above guidelines, Fauci said, “we can get through this without having to revert back to a shutdown. When you have a weak link, then the whole system is unsuccessful.”

Doubling down on his remarks, Fauci said the following a few days back:

I believe strongly, and I’ll say very clearly, that we do not have to completely lock down if we do things right,” Fauci explained recently. “I believe we can open up the economy, get the employment back, get people out of the doldrums of being locked down. If we do it prudently, carefully, and the way the guidelines say.

Fauci has also said that the U.S. could be in for a world of trouble if we can’t keep the daily number of new cases below 10,000 before fall. As Fauci explained, fall will be a particularly crucial time as it will usher in a wave of colder weather and will be accompanied by Flu season.

“It’s really in our hands,” Fauci said last week. “I really do believe based on the data we see in other countries and in the United States, in states and cities and counties that have done it correctly, that if we pay attention to the fundamental tenets of infection control and diminution of transmission, we could be way down in November. It is entirely conceivable.”