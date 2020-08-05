If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Precision is the name of the game when it comes to arts and crafts. One slip of the needle or one uneven stitch and you’re having to go over what you’ve just done. Crafting takes practice, so it’s never a bad thing to be taught when someone is younger. Most people can figure out how to use a sewing machine, but quilting is a completely different skill that takes some learning. Being able to fashion someone a quilt with special designs is a great gift that adds a personal touch for its recipient. There are special tools that are needed for specific arts and crafts and a quilting ruler is one of them. This will help you measure out fabric exactly the size you want it so that you can stitch it together. Your quilt just won’t look right if you don’t use a ruler for exact measurements. We’ve taken a look and found the best quilting rulers on the market.

Ideal for a rotary set

If you’re using a rotary cutter, then you should consider a Fiskars Crafts Rotary Sewing Cutting Set 3 Piece. It features a rolling 45mm blade that cuts multiple layers and holds fabric flat for accurate, straight cuts without jagged edges. The extra large cutting mat that comes with the set measures 18″ x 24″ and it features an easy-to-read measuring grid and a self-healing, double-sided surface for lasting value. The ruler is 6.5″ x 24″ and it’s clear and made from acrylic. This allows you to see what and where you’re cutting and includes highlighted seam allowances for strip cutting and a grid for simplified shape cutting. You should store this flat and keep it out of the sunlight, heat and cold.

Key Features:

Rolling 45mm blade

Large cutting mat that’s 18″ x 24″

Ruler that is 6.5″ x 24″

Fiskars Crafts 95237097J Rotary Sewing Cutting Set (3 Piece), Grey $32.96 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Double-colored grids are easy to use

The ARTEZA Acrylic Quilters Ruler and Non Slip Rings come in a set of four. All of these are laser cut and constructed of strong acrylic. This entire set is built to last and the four square rulers are 4″ x 4″, 6″ x 6″, 9″ x 9″, and 12″ x 12″. The patented two-tone quilting grid ruler are contrasting for precise and easy cutting. The vertical and horizontal measurements let you cut with either your left or right hand. It’s easy to cut light and dark fabrics.

Key Features:

Patented two-tone quilting grid ruler

4″ x 4″, 6″ x 6″, 9″ x 9″, and 12″ x 12″

Vertical and horizontal measurements

ARTEZA Acrylic Quilters Ruler & Non Slip Rings - Double-Colored Grid Lines (4.5"X4.5", 6"X6", 9… $27.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about a glare

The Olfa Frosted Advantage 6″ x 24″ Quilting Ruler is ideal for light and dark materials. The frosted acrylic surface allows black imprinted numbers to be read without any problems. The glare-free surface is non-slip for additional stability. It’s meant for left-handed and right-handed users for all kinds of cuts. It is designed for accuracy, as there are grid lines marked for 1/8″, 1/4″, 1/2″, and 1″ This features a compass with pivot-point angles for 15-, 30-, 45-, 60-, and 90-degrees.

Key Features:

Frosted acrylic surface

Non-slip for additional stability

Meant for left-handed and right-handed users

Olfa Frosted Advantage 6" x 24" Quilting Ruler - The Essential $19.20 ($0.86 / oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the size you need

There are many sizes of rulers you can pick from when you choose one from a line of Omnigrid Non-Slip Quilter’s Rulers. The main one is 6″ x 24″ but there are ones as big as 20.5″ x 20.5″ or as small as 1.5″ x 12″. They are made especially for sewing and quilting to help you with all of your crafting projects. It is made with a unique numbering and angle system that is sure to help with your projects. The clear background and neon lines make it easy to use.

Key Features:

Many size options

Made especially for sewing and quilting

Has a unique numbering and angle system

Omnigrid Non-Slip quilter's Ruler, 6" x 24", Neon Green $23.27 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep everything in place

Utilizing the Creative Grids Stripology Slotted Quilting Ruler Template will get you easy cuts. This makes cutting a no-brainer and it comes with step-by-step instructions on the best practices. You can cut full width fabric and fat quarters with the most precious precuts on the market. This has 1.5″ and 2.5″ strips along with 5″ and 10″ squares. You can follow the chart for 1/4″ increments as you’re cutting. There is an exclusive gripper that holds the fabric in place while you’re cutting.

Key Features:

Exclusvie gripper that holds the fabric in place while you’re cutting

Step-by-step instructions

Cut full width fabric and fat quarters

Creative Grids Stripology Slotted Quilting Ruler Template CGRGE1 $50.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now