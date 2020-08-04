If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sitting and sweltering in the stifling heat on your patio, deck, or indoors is one of the worst parts about warmer seasons. You don’t want to be hot when you’re sitting at home. Comfort is what everyone is aiming for when they’re at home. Even if you have a huge air conditioning system in your home, that doesn’t mean you can’t add more ways to move air around to keep everyone cool. Mounting a wall fan either on your deck or maybe in your basement can add to your leisure. Having the fan oscillating and blowing cool and calming air where you need it most is refreshing for anybody hanging out at your place. If you’re in the market for a wall mount fan, we’ve got options for you. Take a look at our picks for the best wall mount fans and stay as cool as possible.

Get a fan that can be put anywhere

Whether you need it up on the wall or down on the floor, the Lasko 20″ High Velocity QuickMount will deliver. This has three powerful speeds, making it an ideal fan for the garage, attic, shop, basement, or anywhere else you want higher velocities. The metal fan blades and powerful motor provide a cooling breeze throughout the room. You can pivot the head of the fan to blow directly where you want it to. The fan’s stand can clip right into the included wall bracket mount when you are hanging it and it takes only a few seconds to turn your fan into a mounted one. This has a metal fan cage and stand that are strong enough to last in all settings. It doesn’t take any tools to assemble this fan.

Key Features:

Metal fan blades and powerful motor

Can convert from a floor to a wall mount fan quickly

Takes almost no time to assemble

Lasko 20″ High Velocity QuickMount, Easily Converts from a Floor Wall Fan, Silver 2265QM

Have the flow go in multiple directions

If you want to have more air reach extended areas, check out the Hurricane Wall Mount Fan. This measures 16″ in diameter and the motor offers you three speeds. This can oscillate up to 90°, providing air the ability to extend to extreme angles. There are two pull cords, one for speed and one for oscillation, so you can control both of them easily. This is an ETL-listed fan and it features a 60″ power cord to plug into an outlet without much hassle. The durable steel neck support makes this a long-lasting fan.

Key Features:

Two pull cords, one for speed and one for oscillation

Oscillates up to 90°

Measures 16″ in diameter

Hurricane HGC736503 Wall Mount Fan 16 Inch, Classic Series, 90 Degree Oscillation 3 Speed Setti…

Put this on your deck

When it’s hot outside, you want to have some kind of coolness. While enjoying meals on your deck or patio, turn on the iLIVING Wall Mount Outdoor Fan. You can choose between a 14″, 18″, or 20″ fan to better fit your property. This fan features curved blades for optimal air movement. This can operate at three different speeds, which you control with a pull cord. The motor is permanently sealed and lubricated for wet locations. The blades are factory balanced and powder coated for a long-lasting effect. You can even turn this into a misting fan with a purchase of the iLIVING Misting Kit (sold separately).

Key Features:

Features curved blades for optimal air movement

Choose between 14″, 18″, or 20″

Can turn into a misting fan

iLIVING ILG8E18-15 Wall Mount Outdoor Fan, 18", Black

Find one that’s built to last

The Maxx Air Wall Mount Fan can be installed and then kept up on your wall for a long time. This offers extreme air output, as it is made from rugged steel that is long-lasting. This will take care of all of your air circulation needs. The assembly is simple and is ready to be installed right out of the box. It is made from powder coated steel construction and premium motors. The grills are OSHA-compliant and you can tilt this 180°. It comes with a 10′ grounded power cord.

Key Features:

Powder coated steel construction

Can tilt 180°

Simple assembly

Maxx Air Wall Mount Fan, Commercial Grade for Patio, Garage, Shop, Easy Operation and Powerful…

Enjoy the extra circulation

With the ability to circulate, the Air King Industrial Grade Wall Mount Fan is a top choice. This has a diameter of 20″, providing more air to be spread. The metal blades are powder coated for a longer lasting effect. There are three speed options with 1/6 HP and the motor is 120V. The pull cord is in the rear to control the speeds and it is both ETL- and OSHA-compliant.

Key Features:

Safety compliant

20″ in diameter

Three speed options with 120V motor

Air King 9020 1/6 HP Industrial Grade Wall Mount Fan, 20-Inch,Black

