Dealing with a clogged sink can be extremely frustrating, especially if you aren’t sure what’s causing the blockage. If you can stop a clog before it happens, you definitely need to do all that you can. Now, most kitchen sinks come with a stopper that will allow you to close up the drain to fill it up with water. But not every sink comes with a strainer, which can alleviate a lot of hassles. This will act as a basket of sorts and catch anything you may be washing down the drain before it heads down. You’ll be able to save any possible blockage before it occurs. We’ve highlighted five of our favorite options, so you can either put one in to cover your drain or replace one that may be old or broken. Then, you won’t have to wonder what made its way down your sink that caused a blockage.

Work with a wide rim

Don’t avert your eyes when you look into your sink, as you won’t see any rust with the Fengbao 2PCS Kitchen Sink Strainer. These measure 4.5″ in diameter and are suited for daily utilitarian use for long-lasting protection against clogging. This provides reliable, rust-free service and protects your drain. The pack of two showcases two strainers with microperforation holes that are two millimeters in diameter. The bowl area is contoured by a two-ply metal sheet flat rim to rest over the drain. If these get rather gross, you can wash them with warm soapy water to keep the mirror finish last over time.

Key Features:

Pack of two with microperforation holes

Measures 4.5″ in diameter

Bowl area is contoured by a two-ply metal sheet flat rim

Fengbao 2PCS Kitchen Sink Strainer - Stainless Steel, Large Wide Rim 4.5" Diameter $8.49 Available from Amazon

A two-in-one piece of equipment

Strain when you need to strain and stop when you need to stop with the OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper. This is extremely easy to use and efficient, as it can be opened or closed, depending on the type of usage you’re looking for. The strainer works to trap food scraps and the stopper works to fill the sink with water. You can twist the tab to engage the stopper for hand washing dishes and then twist it again to drain it. Made from tough stainless steel to withstand a lot of use, the soft silicone underside won’t scratch your sink. The silicone basket flips out easily for you to empty it.

Key Features:

Strainer and stopper

Twist the tab to engage and disengage the stopper

Soft silicone underside

OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper,Black,Sink Strainer with Stopper $9.99 Available from Amazon

Standard drains are covered

The HIGHCRAFT FAUC97333 Kitchen Sink Basket Strainer Replacement for Standard Drains does what you need it to do. This is highly durable and is made from stainless steel construction to last a long time. It is a stylish addition to your kitchen as it will maintain a shiny look. It will trap food and prevent it from going down the drain and it has 32 bar holes on the basket to strain out water. It’s extremely easy to clean, as you can put it in the dishwasher. You’ll be impressed how it works as a strainer and a stopper with a simple twist. Measuring 3.25″ in diameter, it’s perfect for standard drains.

Key Features:

Stylish addition to your kitchen

32 bar holes on the basket

Measures 3.25″ in diameter

HIGHCRAFT FAUC97333 Kitchen Sink Basket Strainer Replacement for Standard Drains (3-1/2 Inch) w… $5.47 Available from Amazon

Don’t worry about the strainer clogging

While other strainers have tiny holes, the SoLID Kitchen Sink Strainer Basket Catcher 2 Pack is made from a better design. Most of the other strainer has holes that are 1mm in size, but the SoLID strainers are 2mm in size. This will let fine particles pass through and not clog up. This will allow you to save time doing the dishes, as you won’t have to wade through dirty water because your sink is clogged. This will help you protect your pipes and it is made from high quality stainless steel.

Key Features:

2mm holes in strainer

Protects your pipes

Made from high quality construction

SoLID (TM) Kitchen Sink Strainer Basket Catcher 2 pack 4.5 inch Diameter, Wide Rim Perfect for… $8.99 Available from Amazon

Make it easy to clean

The Qtimal Kitchen Sink Strainer Basket Catcher has an upgraded handle for quality. The handle makes it easy to dump out food from the strainer and there are no sharp edges to gouge your sink. The holes are 1.5mm in size and you can just rinse this under warm water to clean it out. It is compatible for many sinks.

Key Features:

Holes are 1.5mm in size

Rinse under warm water to clean it out

Upgraded handle

Qtimal Kitchen Sink Strainer Basket Catcher with Upgrade Handle, Anti-Clogging Stainless Steel… $8.95 Available from Amazon

