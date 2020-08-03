Xbox Series X preorders will finally open “soon,” according to a text message sent out to Telstra internet and mobile customers in Australia this week.

Microsoft and Sony have shared plenty of information about the Xbox Series X and PS5, but we still have no idea how much they will cost or when they will go on sale.

Back in 2013, preorders for the Xbox One and PS4 opened on June 10th during E3 2013.

There are still a number of unsolved mysteries surrounding the next-generation game consoles, from the price to the release date to the interface to the launch lineup. We have no idea when Sony and Microsoft plan to share any of this information, but we suspect it won’t be too much longer, because preorders are right around the corner.

Earlier this year, Australian carrier and ISP Telstra gave customers the ability to sign up to receive information about the Xbox Series X when it became available. On Monday, several Telstra customers reported that they received a text from the carrier: “Pre-order for the Xbox Series X with Xbox All Access will open soon. This offer is exclusive to Telstra customers – so you need a postpaid mobile, mobile broadband, or home internet service with us.”

Of course, the word “soon” in that text message could mean anything, but common sense would dictate that neither Sony nor Microsoft will want to wait much longer before giving consumers the option to secure the new console. With the economy in shambles due to the viral pandemic, not everyone who previously would have spent $400 or $500 on a game console will be able to do so, and those who still plan on buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X this holiday season need to know how much they’re going to have to spend so they can start saving up.

It’s also worth noting that preorders for the PS4 and Xbox One both went live in early June of 2013, just as E3 2013 was kicking off. That means gamers had two extra months to snag a preorder and make plans to pay for the console seven years ago. That said, the pandemic has certainly put a strain on Sony and Microsoft, as well as their suppliers around the world, so ensuring that there will be enough supply to meet demand is undoubtedly a priority.

This is not the first hint we’ve gotten that Microsoft will have more to say about the Xbox Series X in August either. In an interview with iJustine after the Xbox Games Showcase last month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced that he’s “encouraged to talk more about” backward compatibility on Xbox Series X in August, hinting that another substantial event could be happening within the next few weeks. Previous rumors have also suggested that Microsoft will finally unveil its so-called “Xbox Series S” with lower specs and lower price tag this month.