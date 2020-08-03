A new Pixel 5 gives us our first look at what seems to be a Google teaser for its upcoming 5G-ready devices.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are both expected to feature 5G connectivity; recent reports have claimed, highlighting discoveries in Google apps code.

The leaked teaser seems to confirm those leaks and indicates the Pixel 5 will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 4a 5G.

Google is widely expected to unveil the Pixel 4a on Monday, a mid-range Android phone that’s launching nearly three months too late. The device will reportedly cost $349 in the US, but the Pixel 4a will have some formidable competition. For just $50 more, you can buy an iPhone fast like the iPhone 11, in a compact body. That’s the iPhone SE, and that’s not the only threat for the Pixel 4a. The recently launched OnePlus Nord is even cheaper than the iPhone SE in Europe but offers a much better overall performance than the Pixel 4a. The Nord is going to be one of the best alternatives to the Pixel 5, a phone that won’t get flagships specs this year.

The Pixel 5 did make plenty of appearances recently, having been spotted in leaked Google code a couple of times. Those leaks revealed that Google would not have an XL version of the handset this year, but said a Pixel 4a 5G model is in the works as well. While we have no idea when the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be unveiled, a leaker offered us our first glimpse at the two handsets.

Ishan Agarwal, a teenager with some proven connections in the mobile industry, posted several Pixel details on Twitter over the weekend.

He posted the specs and price of the Pixel 4a and revealed the Pixel 4a 5G would cost $150 more than the Pixel 4a. The 5G handset will launch this fall, alongside the Pixel 5, he said.

Full Google Pixel 4a Specifications in this thread thanks to @samsungbloat! -6+128GB, $349 in the US

-Snapdragon 730G

-Pixel 4a 5G with Pixel 5 fall launch, $499

-5.81" Punch-hole FHD+ HDR 19.5:9 OLED Display, AOD & Now Playing

-144×69.4×8.2mm, 143g

-3140mAH Battery#Pixel4a pic.twitter.com/qkcwlznJQL — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 1, 2020

He then posted a teaser image that looks like something Google would make to tease its first 5G Pixel phones ever.

I made a typo. I'm sorry. The brushed metal, smaller phone is Pixel 5 5G, on the left. The one on the right is Pixel 4a 5G which is bigger with a coloured power button. https://t.co/KcJfHB0Ptf — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G sit side-by-side in this official-looking image, although we’re only treated to the profiles of the two handsets.

From the looks of it, the Pixel 5 will be the slightly smaller handset, featuring a brushed metal frame and a noticeable rear camera bump. The Pixel 4a 5G seems to be somewhat taller than the Pixel 5, but the phone appears to feature the same general design as the Pixel 5. That also includes a large camera system on the back.

We did see leaks of a purported Pixel 5 prototype several months ago, and that device featured a rather wild camera module. From the looks of this image, the camera system seems to be placed on the left side of the handset, just like the Pixel 4 series. That’s just speculation, considering we have no similar teasers showing the rear side of the two Pixel phones.

That said, the leak does seem to confirm there won’t be a Pixel 5 XL this year, which is precisely what previous rumors claimed.