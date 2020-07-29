Not everyone is an outdoorsy type. Some people prefer the quiet solitude of their air conditioning and sitting on their couch reading a book or watching TV while others prefer to hike, run, kayak, boat, and sleep under the stars. But that doesn’t mean everyone shouldn’t have the skills to survive outdoors, should they find themselves in that situation. You don’t want to be a helpless and stranded person if you get invited to go camping. One of the first things people should learn how to do is cut some wood for a fire. By purchasing a handheld hatchet, that’s an easy way to learn. This small hand ax can help you make some kindling for a fire and help you cut your way through any tougher brush you may experience while on a hike. We’ve hand selected five of the best hatchets to get you started. Let’s take a look.

Cut wood with wood

Well, maybe you won’t actually be cutting with the wood, but the Husqvarna 13″ Wooden Hatchet will get the job done. The handle made from hickory, so it’s sturdy and built to last. This is a small, light hatchet that is great for cutting branches or splitting small to medium logs. It comes with a leather edge cover, so the head won’t be exposed all of the time. You can also choose a composite handle if that’s something that you feel more comfortable with. There are many Husqvarna options when it comes to chopping wood, including longer axes.

Key Features:

13″ in length

Comes with a leather edge cover

Small and lightweight

For those who prefer a fiberglass handle

Smooth and easy to wield, the TABOR TOOLS Chopping Axe Hand Axe is ideal for splitting kindling. This features a 12″ handle and is a solid option for cutting small- to medium-sized logs. This is a practical item to keep in your car or your boat and there is good balance for safe, comfortable and efficient use. It comes with a protective rubber band for safe storage and transport. The head of the steel blade is able to be resharpened and it features a fully finished edge. The fiberglass handle is sturdy yet lightweight and has a comfortable grip that won’t slip out of your hand when you swing it. There is an optimal anti-shock surface structure that ensures that grip.

Key Features:

12″ handle

Head of the steel blade is resharpenable

Fiberglass handle is sturdy yet lightweight

Built to last

The Estwing Sportsman’s Axe 12″ Camping Hatchet is forged in one piece for a long-lasting construction. This is a durable striking tool that offers you a lot of outdoor versatility. You can chop logs, small trees, branches and split firewood and kindling with it. This includes a ballistic nylon sheath to protect a hand sharpened cutting edge. It is hand sanded and lacquered for a durable yet comfortable finish. The grip is made from genuine leather and this product is made in the United States.

Key Features:

Includes a ballistic nylon sheath

Durable striking tool with lots of versatility

Hand sanded and lacquered

Handle all logs, small or large

Take care of all your firewood with the Fiskars Hatchet and Maul Combo set. You’ll receive a 14″ hatchet and a 36″ maul that will help you cut up kindling, as well as small to large logs. You’ll be able to chop deeper with every cut. This combo will get the job done efficiently and quickly. You’ll be able to drive stakes and wedges more and split wood. These feature optimized blade geometry for better penetration and the patented IsoCore Shock Control System absorbs strike shock and vibration to reduce the punishment your body takes.

Key Features:

Combo pack with a 14″ hatchet and 36″ maul

Features optimized blade geometry

IsoCore Shock Control System

Be blown away by versatility

A device that can handle a little bit of any task, the Anumit 16 in 1 Camping Multitool is a smart investment. This is a compact tool that measures 6.7″ x 3.5″ x 0.9″ and weighs 15 ounces. The survival gear is made with stainless steel and features either a durable black oxide, metal, or wood handle. This includes a hatchet, hammer, axe, knife, screwdriver, pliers, fish descaler, saw, bottle opener, file, scale knife, rasp, wire cutter, assorted hex wrenches, and more while all coming with a safety lock. The handle is non-slip and it comes with a carrying pouch.

Key Features:

16 in 1 multitool

Made with stainless steel

Comes with hatchet, hammer, and many other options

