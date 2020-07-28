Everyone knows that Bose is one of the biggest names in personal audio, but the brand’s products are priced well out of reach for many consumers.

Amazon is running a bunch of terrific deals today that might change that, like a $70 discount on Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones and the return of Black Friday pricing on the first and only Bose Bluetooth earbuds.

The rarest deal of the day happens to also offer the deepest discount: Top-of-the-line Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that almost never go on sale are up to $100 off.

There are a ton of great deals on popular Bose speakers and wireless headphones right now at Amazon, making one of the priciest personal audio brands somewhat more attainable for a limited time. Some are familiar deals that that we see pretty often, though maybe not so much recently since everyone is so busy buying essential coronavirus protection products like Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks and Purell hand sanitizer, which is finally back in stock. Other deals are a bit more surprising, however, such as a deal no one saw coming that offers an extremely rare discount up to $100 off the industry-leading Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, with Alexa Voice Control, Black $299 - $339 Available from Amazon

The 700 series headphones are Bose’s latest and greatest active noise cancelling headphones and they’re by far the best model that Bose has ever made. That said, they’re still a bit pricey even with a discount, so there are two other Bose headphones deals you should definitely consider. The wildly popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones get a $70 discount to $279, and Bose’s first and only true wireless earbuds, the Bose SoundSport Free, get a $50 discount as well. You can also pick up a pair of regular Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds for just $99.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice contr… $299.00 Available from Amazon

Bose SoundSport Free, True Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Workouts and… $199.00 Available from Amazon

Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Bl… $99.00 Available from Amazon

If you’re looking for speakers instead, there are two Amazon deals in particular that you’ll likely be interested in. The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System everyone loves so much is down to $179 from $250 — an all-time low price — and the Bose Home Speaker 500 with killer sound quality and hands-free Alexa voice control gets a big $100 discount to $299. Also, the Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker costs just $79 right now, making it the most affordable Bose speaker you can buy.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $179.00 Available from Amazon

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa voice control built-in, Black $299.00 Available from Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity), Black $79.00 Available from Amazon

