The PS5 release date is several months away and Sony has yet to make any availability announcements.

Since unveiling the PlayStation 5 design a few weeks ago, Sony hasn’t revealed any additional details about the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

It’s unclear whether the consoles will be available in colors other than the two-tone design we’ve seen, but someone came up with renders that show what a black PS5 would look like and it’s stunning.

Sony surprised fans a few weeks ago by revealing its new PlayStation 5 design. A trailer that showed the regular PS5, the PS5 Digital Edition, and all the new accessories played right at the end of Sony’s PlayStation event that was otherwise focused on upcoming game releases. Gamers have been waiting for months to see the final design of the console, but not everyone was happy with the result. Depending on who you ask or what memes you last saw, the console is either too big, too undulating, or too white. A Sony exec said in comments that followed the design reveal that the PS5 will be the most customizable PlayStation ever made, without sharing more details. The same person explained that the PS5 comes with tons of power and will require proper heat dissipation — and that’s why the console looks the way it does. While we wait for Sony to reveal details about any other PS5 color options, we can at least take a look at a new concept that imagines the all-black PS5 console you’ve been dreaming of.

Dutch blog LetsGoDigital delivered several PS5 concepts in the months that preceded the June event, and is no stranger to creating renders based on technology shown in patents. Their latest work concerns a much easier task. The PS5 design is no longer a secret, so it’s much easier to come up with a black version of the PS5 than having to imagine it from scratch.

That’s precisely what LetsGoDigital did in the following video that shows the new PlayStation design with a different coat of paint.

I’ve often said that the design of the next-gen console hardly matters. The PS5 and the new Xbox Series X are fancy gaming PCs that deliver tremendous power and can support exciting new gaming experiences. That’s what really matters. But some people do care about the next-gen entertainment box they’re about to add to the other boxes in their living rooms. After all, that’s why gaming PCs look the way they do, with their unusual, designs that are often flashy and colorful. One big advantage of gaming PCs over consoles is that you can customize the design and make it unique. All you need is a new case and a lot of lighting.

Some gamers would probably love to do the same thing with the next-gen consoles, but that will never happen. At best, the PS5 could be the only console that will support mods. All you’d have to do is swap the default white plates with other colors, but there’s no telling if that feature is actually in the cards for the PS5.

Neither the PS5 nor the Xbox Series X have a perfect design, that much is certain considering the wave of criticism each device got. And I don’t think it’s even possible for Sony or Microsoft to make everyone happy. But while you wait for real-life comparisons of the two consoles, you can at least enjoy these digital renders from the same blog that showed us the PS5 and Xbox Series X side by side.