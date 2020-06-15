The Pixel 4a release date was delayed to mid-October, a reliable leaker said on Twitter.

The affordable Pixel phone will be unveiled in mid-July, the same person said, but sales will start more than two months later.

The Pixel 5 will supposedly be pushed back as well, although there’s no firm launch date for the premium handset.

Google’s brand new affordable Pixel phons would have already been launched In the pre-coronavirus normality. However, the novel virus changed everything we used to take for granted, including new product launches. We expected to see the Pixel 4a at Google I/O 2020 before the COVID-19 threat forced Google to completely cancel the event. The phone’s release date slipped to June and then July. A leaker known for the accuracy of his iPhone leaks now says the Pixel 4a launch delay will be a lot bigger than we thought, with the phone said to hit stores in October. That’s the month when new Pixel flagships usually launch. But, as you might have guessed it by now, the Pixel 5 is also reportedly postponed.

The arrival of the $399 iPhone SE is certainly the kind of bad news that can hurt cheap Android phones like the Pixel 4a. Recent rumors said Google will cut the price of the Pixel 4a by $50 as a response, and sell the handset for $349 with double the storage of the iPhone SE. It’s unclear, however, what’s causing the delays.

YouTuber Jon Prosser made a name for himself in the universe of mobile leaks this year. He accurately revealed the US prices for the Galaxy S20 series. Then he released several details about a variety of Apple moves and unreleased products, including accurate information about the iPhone SE launch.

He took to Twitter over the weekend to address the lack of Pixel 4a news, saying the phone will be announced on July 13th, but the phone has an October 22nd release date in an unspecified “system.” That’s for the black version, with the Barely Blue model supposedly gone from the same database.

Where’s Pixel 4a? Here’s an update: AGAIN, it seems Google has delayed Pixel 4a 🤦🏼‍♂️ Announcement still happening on July 13 But in the system, it’s listed that the “Black” model now launching October 22 😬 “Barely Blue” has been removed entirely… I’ll keep you updated. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/UgsWJrYK4U pic.twitter.com/TX209u9Jqb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

He followed up to note that the system information wasn’t an error, and the October launch date was confirmed by multiple sources.

Prosser said in mid-May that it’s market conditions that pushed back the launch of the phone, not Pixel 4a supply. If Google does unveil the Pixel 4a on July 13th, then the company will probably announce launch dates and pricing information at that time. However, it will be rather strange to see the Pixel 4a launch two months after its official introduction. This is, after all, a cheap Android phone.

Seems like the Pixel 5 will also be pushed back. Though, it would probably be smart to just launch Pixel 5 and 4a side-by-side, especially if there’s only one model of Pixel 4a that will launch. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

Prosser added that the Pixel 5 will also be delayed. It’s unclear what that means at this time.

Google usually holds its hardware event in October, where the company unveils the brand new Pixel series as well as other smart devices, including speakers, laptops, and home products. It’s unclear whether Google will deliver the same event this year, given the uncertainty that surrounds any future tech press event.

We’ve had several Pixel 5 leaks so far that indicate Google’s new phone won’t be exactly the premium phone you want. The device is reportedly featuring a mid-range chip that comes with built-in 5G connectivity. The phone will reportedly cost $699, which is cheaper than the Pixel 4’s original price, and on par with the iPhone 11. However, Pixel 5’s performance will take a severe hit if these rumors pan out. And Pixel rumors usually come true.