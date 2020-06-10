Each week, we help our readers decide what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and TV by sharing a roundup of the most popular new and returning shows of the week.

Netflix’s original series typically dominate the list each week, but the streamer’s shows haven’t been faring as well as they normally do in recent weeks.

That all changes this week, because Netflix has absolutely dominated the top 10 new and returning shows that everyone is binge-watching right now.

Netflix’s recently released new show Space Force might be one of the most divisive new series released so far this year. It was easily one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the season ahead of its release late last month, and it’s easy to see why. Space Force was created by Greg Daniels, who also created The Office. The show happens to star none other than Steve Carell, who also starred in The Office. People were so eager to see what the duo would deliver this time around, but opinions have been mixed, to say the least. Critics generally panned the show, though BGR’s own reviewer happened to enjoy it. As for viewers in general, they seem to have agreed with our assessment because there is much more praise out there right now than most critics had to offer.

If you haven’t already checked it out, you should certainly consider doing so. Once you’re done with that though, what should you watch next? If you’re overwhelmed by all the recent releases and you’re wondering where to start, rest assured that you’ll leave this article page in much better shape than you were when you arrived. We’re going to show you the top 10 new and returning shows on TV, Netflix, and other streaming services that everyone is binge-watching right now.

Each week, the developers behind TV Time offer guidance to anyone wondering what the most popular shows are out there right now. The app is available for iOS and Android, and it’s used by more than 14 million people to track which shows they’re watching at any given time. That data is then anonymized and used to create a weekly feature called “Shows on the Rise,” which tracks which new and returning shows people are watching most on TV and streaming entertainment services.

marks the triumphant return of the Netflix domination to which we’ve grown accustomed. The nation’s top streamer has had some less-than-stellar showings over the past month or so, but now it’s back in full force and its original series take up more than half of this week’s top 10 list.

Netflix’s anime series Baki is #1 on this week’s list thanks to the recent release of its second season. Then Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why climbed to the #2 and #3 spots this week, which makes sense because Netflix just released the final season of each show. The new season of Netflix’s Queer Eye is #4 this week, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians apparently is still a thing that exists because it’s #5.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on VH1 comes in at #6 on this week’s list, and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is back at #7. Dear White People on Netflix is #8, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is #9, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo closes things out at #10.

Multimedia video concept on TV set in dark room. Man watching TV with remote control in hand. Image Source: Proxima Studio