Spotify finally removed the 10,000 song limit from user libraries this week.

Previously, Spotify users could only save 10,000 songs and albums to their personal libraries, but now they can save as much music as they want without any limits.

Playlists and downloads for offline listening are still limited to 10,000 items each.

With close to 300 million users, 130 million of which pay for a monthly subscription, Spotify is the most popular music streaming service in the world. Apple Music might have taken the lead in the United States, but globally, no streaming platform is as ubiquitous as Spotify. One of the many reasons that Spotify has become such a dominating force is the sheer number of features it offers, but one major limitation has always bugged power users.

For years, Spotify has limited every user’s library to 10,000 items. If you ever hit the limit, you would see the following message when you try to add your 10,001st song: “Epic collection my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums.” Spotify users have been asking for the limit to be removed ever since the Community Ideas Exchange was introduced. This week, their prayers were answered.

Spotify says its new “unlimited library experience” is rolling out to users right now, which means that you can save as many songs and albums to “Your Library” as your heart desires. This doesn’t change the offline listening limit. Spotify users are still only allowed to save up to 10,000 songs on up to 5 devices for offline listening. Also, the limit of songs that can be added to a single playlist is still 10,000, so you can’t make an unlimited playlist.

As someone who uses Spotify every day and constantly taps the thumbs up button on new music to keep track of the songs and albums that I like, I’ve never come anywhere close to reaching the limit. That said, there are thousands of people who use Spotify far more than I ever will, and if the company can appease that crowd without impacting the way the rest of us use the service, everybody wins. Plus, now I’ll never have to worry about the limit.

This is the second time Spotify has made headlines in the past week, as the company announced last Tuesday that Joe Rogan’s immensely popular podcast will stream exclusively on Spotify starting this September. The company has made a major push into the world of podcasting in recent months, and while The Joe Rogan Experience is clearly the biggest get, a wide variety of popular personalities have jumped on the Spotify exclusivity train. The company even went as far as to buy The Ringer (and all of its podcasts) outright back in February.

Image Source: Spotify