Samsung later this summer will officially unveil its Galaxy Note 20 lineup, the company’s next-gen take on its popular phablet. If the name is throwing you off, that’s perfectly understandable as Samsung, similar to what it did with its Galaxy S series, is jumping from the Note 10 all the way to the Note 20. Though purely a marketing gimmick, the new naming scheme does add a bit more excitement to a product line that has become a bit predictable in recent years.

Now Samsung, in stark contrast to Apple, seemingly doesn’t do much of anything to keep product details from leaking out. As a result, we typically know everything there is to know about a new Samsung product weeks, if not months, ahead of time. With that said, we’ve already seen a number of Galaxy Note 20 leaks surface over the past few weeks.

The most recent Galaxy Note 20 leak, courtesy of Android Central, provides us with a few new tidbits regarding the specs and features we can expect to see from the oversized smartphone.

Right off the bat, there have been rumblings that the top of the line Galaxy Note 20 model will boast a 120Hz display. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro models will likely boast similar display technology.

As for other details, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 will boast a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a next-gen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. While Samsung’s first ultrasonic fingerprint sensor left much to be desired, we can expect to see some significant performance and reliability improvements thanks to a larger sensor.

As to battery capacity, the report notes:

As per the new report, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have an identical 4,500mAh capacity battery as the Galaxy S20 Plus. If the information turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus may still be on par or even slightly better than the S20 Ultra in terms of actual battery life, thanks to its “LTPO” variable refresh rate display.

As far as the Galaxy Note 20 cameras are concerned, the punch-hole camera will remain where it is and the device will likely ship with a 108-megapixel camera on the rear:

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

Performance-wise, benchmarks for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20+ leaked out early last month. As we noted at the time, the Note 20+ “will trounce most other Android headsets but may still pale in comparison to the benchmark scores for Apple’s still unreleased A14 processor that will power the upcoming iPhone 12.”

Assuming there are no coronavirus-related delays, it stands to reason that the Galaxy Note 20 will be available for purchase sometime in August or September of this year.

