A Google survey might have revealed the prices of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

A Reddit user was asked to participate in a random online survey that described the features and the prices of two unnamed Pixel phones, presumed to be the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

Google might price the Pixel 4a at $349 and the Pixel 5 at $699.

When it comes to high-end flagship smartphones, Google may not be the powerhouse that Apple and Samsung have become, but the Pixel phones have their audience, and we’re expecting to see at least two new models in the coming months. The Pixel 4a likely would have made its debut at the Google I/O developer conference on May 12th, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Google was forced to cancel the event.

May 12th has now come and gone without a peep from Google, and recent rumors suggest that the reveal the Pixel 4a has been moved to June to coincide with the launch of the Android 11 beta. Earlier this month, Google announced that it would be hosting a Beta Launch Show for Android 11 on June 3rd, and subsequent rumors have suggested the Pixel 4a reveal might have shifted to take place during this live stream.

While the release date of the Pixel 4a is still a mystery for the time being, Google might have spoiled the prices of the Pixel 4a and the upcoming Pixel 5 in a suspiciously specific online survey.

On Monday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a survey he was randomly asked to participate in. This was one of the questions that he was presented with: “If these were your only options, which of these Google Pixel smartphones would you prefer to buy?” The survey then offered short descriptions for two unnamed phones.

The first, which was simply called “Google Pixel Phone,” was described as a “radically helpful phone from Google” with a “durable plastic body” and “includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.” The price of the phone was listed as $349 (or $14.54/month), which is what recent rumors have claimed the Pixel 4a will cost. This obviously is not confirmation of the price, but it certainly lines up with what we’ve been hearing, and it comes straight from Google.

The second phone, “Premium Google Pixel Phone,” was said to be the “best flagship Google phone” with “first access to the latest Google features and innovation” and “best in class camera, wireless charging and water resistance.” This premium handset would start at $699 (or $29.13/month), which is $100 cheaper than the Pixel 4 is retailing for right now. If Google is, in fact, referring to the Pixel 5, it might be a subtle confirmation of rumors suggesting that the company would skip the Snapdragon 865 processor and use a cheaper chip instead.

Considering that all of this information comes from a random online survey, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt, but it is possible that we now know some of the most important details about the next two Pixel phones.

