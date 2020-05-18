Apple’s iPhone 12 launch will be the first time all new models will boast OLED displays.

A new leak has shed light on the display technologies Apple will incorporate across its iPhone 12 lineup.

For years, new iPhone features and specs have leaked out weeks, if not months, ahead of time. And though Tim Cook a few years ago promised to “double down” on product secrecy, the simple reality is that Apple’s supply chain is so vast that it becomes practically impossible to keep information about new iPhones from surfacing.

The iPhone 12 is no different, and we’ve certainly seen a healthy stream of information surrounding the device leak out over the past few months. At this point, it’s no secret that all four of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models will incorporate OLED displays, but a new post from DisplaySupplyChain provides us with even more granular information about each model from both a display technology and pricing perspective.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, for instance, will boast a 2778 x 1284 OLED display with a PPI of 458. The report corroborates previous claims indicating that the device will boast a 120Hz ProMotion display, 6GB of RAM, a LiDAR camera on the rear, and entry-level storage of 128GB. The device will reportedly retail for $1099.

Moving along to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, the site notes the device will be priced at $999 and will include the following:

The 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro is expected to use a Samsung Display flexible OLED with 10-bits of color. The iPhone 12 is rumored to be one of the first smartphones with 10-bits of color and should be a catalyst for driver IC suppliers. It is not expected to have Y-OCTA and will feature the same resolution as the iPhone 12 Max of 2532 x 1170 and 460 PPI.

While the entry-level iPhone 11 featured an LCD display, the entry-level iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED display with 475 pixels per inch. The device will reportedly boast 4GB of RAM and cost $649 at launch.

The other device in Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is said to be a more affordable version of the aforementioned iPhone 12 Pro. The site refers to it as the iPhone 12 Max, but it’s worth noting that the naming scheme for Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup remains unclear at this point.

The site notes that the device will be priced at $749 and will include the following:

The 6.1” iPhone 12 Max is also expected to be 5G using sub 6GHz technology and will feature a 6.1” flexible OLED sourced from BOE and LG Display with an add-on touch sensor and a rumored resolution of 2532 x 1170 or 460 PPI.

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup appears to be quite compelling — especially amid reports that we’ll see improved low-light camera performance. Still, it remains unclear when Apple’s new iPhone models will arrive in stores. The coronavirus slightly impacted the iPhone 12 development process and, as a result, there’s a chance new iPhone models may not arrive until October of November.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro, YouTube