It has been reported on several occasions that Apple’s iPhone 12 release date will be delayed, possibly to sometime in October or maybe even November depending on how severe the novel coronavirus’s impact is on manufacturing.

While Apple fans might have to wait longer than normal to get their hands on Apple’s next-generation iPhones, they don’t have to wait at all to see what Apple’s new design looks like.

Apple’s final iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs recently leaked, and now a new series of images shows us what the handsets are believed to look like.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re a hardcore Apple fan and you follow all the latest rumors and leaks, you’ve undoubtedly read several times by now that Apple’s iPhone 12 release is likely delayed. Nothing is known with absolute certainty, of course, but more and more rumblings suggest that Apple will end up missing its customary mid-September release timeframe. The novel coronavirus pandemic has been wreaking havoc around the world for months now, and it will continue to disrupt our lives for the foreseeable future. Practically everyone and everything is impacted in one way or another, including the factories in China and elsewhere that manufacture consumer electronics.

The most recent reports have said that iPhone 12 mass-production has been pushed back by at least one month. If true, that means one of two things: either Apple’s iPhone 12 models will be released on time in September and they’ll be in very short supply, or Apple will push the release back to sometime in October or November. Whatever the case, we still have at least four months and change before Apple reveals its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro designs. Unfortunately for Apple and luckily for us, however, the new designs have already leaked.

Apple’s iPhone 12 release timing might still be a mystery, but the iPhone 12 series itself hasn’t been a mystery for quite some time. In fact, we’ve known plenty about Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models since even before the iPhone 11 series was released. Top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities told us back then that Apple was working on a redesigned iPhone 12 series that would usher in some big changes.

Between September and December last year, Kuo told us that Apple was working on four new iPhone 12 models, two lower-end versions with dual-lens cameras and two Pro models with triple-lens cameras. He also said all four phones would support 5G, and he said that they would have OLED displays as well as a new design with flat metal edges like the old iPhone 5. Little tidbits have been added into the mix from Kuo and from other sources since then, and now it appears as though the iPhone 12 design has been finalized. What does it look like? A new set of renders from PhoneArena gives us a good idea.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max design can be seen at the top of this post, and the design of the iPhone 12 models is directly above. They’re quite similar with the exception of the camera array on the back of each phone. In addition to the two lenses on the back of the iPhone 12 phones, the Pro models get a third lens and the LIDAR sensor from the most recent iPad Pro tablets.

PhoneArena did a pretty good job of sticking to reliable leaks when creating these renders, so they should be a very good representation of Apple’s upcoming new iPhone. That said, there are some mistakes. Several of the renders like the one below have a notch that isn’t shaped properly. Also, the blog mocked up a Project(RED) iPhone 12 Pro, which is highly unlikely. Finally, you’ll notice that the rear camera setup in all the images in this post is color-matched to the back of the phone, as is the case on the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone 12 is indeed expected to maintain that trend, but for some reason, most of PhoneArena’s other renders have black around the rear camera lenses.