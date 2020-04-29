Apple rolled out iOS 13.5 developer beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 developer beta 3 on Wednesday.

iOS 13.5 beta 3 features the exposure notification API that health agency developers will use to build apps for contact tracing of people who test positive for the novel coronavirus.

iOS 13.5 will likely be the final numbered entry before iOS 14 arrives this fall.

Apple released the third developer betas for iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 on Wednesday. The main feature of this beta release is the addition of the notification exposure API that Apple and Google teamed up to create, giving many public health agency developers a tool that they can use to build contact tracing apps to track people who might be infected with the novel coronavirus. Google released a new beta of Google Play Services as well that also contains the API. On May 1st, Apple and Google will share more details with developers, including sample code.

Although Apple is referring to this release as iOS 13.5 beta 3, it’s worth noting that the last beta release was iOS 13.4.5 beta 2. As 9to5Mac explains, any iOS release with a new SDK has to have a new version as well, which is why there won’t be a beta 1 or beta 2 of iOS 13.5, in case you were curious.

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Apple