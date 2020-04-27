The coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding, Samsung is apparently still planning to announce the Galaxy Fold 2 release date in a matter of months, ushering in the next chapter of a story that began last year with the release of Samsung’s first-ever foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold.

A number of Galaxy Fold 2 leaks have been published on Twitter today, covering everything from the Fold 2 price to other specs like its camera setup and when buyers should expect to finally have the phone in their hands.

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic that’s continuing to ravage the planet and disrupt the lives of consumers and businesses, it seems that Samsung is still pressing on with one of the more quixotic chapters in its storied history — its push to make foldable smartphones a thing.

Samsung still hasn’t quite succeeded in producing a foldable phone the average consumer would consider using as their daily driver in lieu of handsets from Apple and even other more established favorites from Samsung. Regarding the latter, the company has already tried with last year’s Galaxy Fold, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip, and now we’re learning some new details about the next generation of the Galaxy Fold that’s expected to arrive in just a few months’ time.

Ross Young, founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, published a slew of what he describes as Galaxy Fold 2 leaks on Twitter Monday, including that the phone’s main camera would come in a triple-lens configuration “with 12MP/16MP/64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization vs. last year at 12/12/16MPs.”

As noted by SamMobile, this is the same source that previously revealed the phone possibly including a 120Hz display along with S Pen support. In terms of what else he thinks is coming, Young predicts that Samsung will be a bit more aggressive on price this year, likely offering the Fold 2 at about $100 less than the previous generation of the foldable.

More Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks:

Price – Between $1780 and $1980. Since they are looking to boost volumes, we think it will be priced around $100 less than last year at $1880-$1895 despite a bigger/better front and main display, a higher resolution camera, the S-Pen and 5G. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 27, 2020

As far as the Fold 2’s release date, Young’s final tweet today including leaks about the device places the timing of the release in September. That would follow an official unveiling of the phone expected in August alongside the Galaxy Note series that’s happened in August every year since 2015 — and, we should note, this is also in line with previous reporting about the Fold 2 release timing, some of which has also speculated that Samsung’s next Unpacked event might be shifting to an online format as other tech events are doing this year because of the coronavirus.

As far as other details we know at this point about the Fold 2, meanwhile, other recent reports have suggested that the new foldable will feature a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex Display inside and a larger Infinity-V display on the front cover. It remains to be seen, however, what effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on these plans. Because you could argue, for example, that at a time when connectivity is as important as it’s ever been — with more people than ever working from home and relying on their smartphones to consume news and entertainment and order food delivery along with so much else while they’re stuck inside — that this is probably the worst time to try and convince people to take a chance on a new handset that’s different than anything they’ve ever used before. But we’ll see.

Image Source: Lee Jin-Man/AP/Shutterstock