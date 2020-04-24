Apple is widely expected to launch four iPhone 12 models this year, all featuring all-screen designs, OLED panels, and 5G connectivity.

The cheapest iPhone 12 might feature a 5.4-inch screen and cost between $600 and $700, according to an analyst.

Such a price might make the entry-level iPhone 12 even more affordable than the base iPhone 11.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Starting at $699, the iPhone 11 has been a tremendous success for Apple, especially when compared to some of its rivals, including the Pixel 4 and newly released Galaxy S20 series. The iPhone 11 has consistently sold better than any other phone since its introduction in September, and it’s the best new iPhone to buy for many people. This year, Apple is expected to launch no less than four distinct iPhone 12 models, all featuring all-screen displays and 5G support. And the most affordable iPhone 12 might be even cheaper than the base iPhone 11, a new report says.

Looking at Apple’s iPhone OLED screen supply chain amid the coronavirus health crisis, an analyst told The Elec that the cheap iPhone 12 could have an OLED screen made by Chinese display maker BOE. The company has long been looking to win iPhone contracts and is expected to join Samsung and LG, both suppliers of OLED screens for iPhones.

UBI Research analyst and industry insider Chung-Hoon Lee says the iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch screen could cost between $600 and $700, and that’s because BOE could offer a better price for the screen.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would be the direct successor of the iPhone 11, but the handset will have an OLED screen instead of LCD. The phone is expected to cost up to $750.

Apple would also launch two Pro models this year, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max that would probably have the same prices as their predecessors, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The image above shows the expected iPhone 12 line, according to a recent leak.

What is interesting about all these iPhones is that they’ll support 5G connectivity. We’ve seen Samsung earlier this year increase prices on all its Galaxy S20 phones because they support 5G networks. These price estimates don’t seem to account for the addition of 5G components to the iPhone 12’s bill of materials.

Then again, these are just estimates based on Apple’s rumored iPhone 12 plans and the company’s previous pricing scheme for new iPhones against the backdrop of the massive coronavirus health crisis. Apple will have to deal with various issues caused by COVID-19 this year, including reduced demand for new phones, as well as various logistical issues that could impact the launch of new devices.

As with other iPhone rumors, things could change quickly depending on what happens next in the world. Apple is still expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series in mid-September, and then launch the new iPhones in the coming months.