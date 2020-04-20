A leaker says Apple will launch a bunch of new products, unlike anything it ever made.

Apple is working on a few devices unlike anything it had made before, an anonymous leaker said. The ARM MacBook that was featured in a variety of other reports, is one of them. That’s a MacBook using a custom version of Apple’s A-series chips that power the iPhone and iPad. Several people have long theorized that the increasingly more powerful A-series processors could be used inside Macs, and it looks like we’re nearly there. The leaker also said that Apple will launch a brand new iPad Air design, a tablet that will feature an under-screen Touch ID fingerprint sensor, that would be a first for Apple, as the company avoided this particular type of technology on its devices so far.

Early iPhone X rumors said the phone would have a fingerprint sensor under the screen, a technology Apple has been studying over the years. But as we got closer to the actual launch of the phone, it became clear that there won’t be any sort of Touch ID button inside the all-screen device. All the iPhones that followed, except for this year’s iPhone SE, featured the same design, complete with Face ID functionality.

The iPad Pro was next in line to lose the fingerprint sensor, as the tablet got a design makeover in 2018. The iPad Pro got an all-screen design, a slim profile, Face ID support, and USB-C connectivity.

Fast-forward to present day, and a Chinese leaker that goes by the name of @L0vetodream on Twitter has several details about Apple’s upcoming products. MacRumors says the leaker has a “fairly accurate track record,” and the plethora of tweets seem o suggest this person has access to Apple sources. Either that or someone is just making stuff up based on other leaks.

The leaker was the first to mention Apple’s so-called AirPods X headphones, the report notes, well before Jon Prosser did. In mid-March, @L0vetodream also posted additional details about several unannounced products.

This tweet apparently lists all of the Apple products that might hit stores this year:

大致布局应该是这样的：

airpods 3lite

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook 12 arm

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

airpods X头戴式耳机

无线充电板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

He said the iPad Air will feature a mini-LED display and an all-screen design with no notch. To be fair, iPads with Face ID do not have notches, they have bigger bezels. The leaker said there’s no Face ID on the device, but that it’ll feature a Touch ID sensor under the screen.

the new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with full screen with no notch, not Face ID，but Touch ID under the screen — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 10, 2020

In a more cryptic tweet, the person said Apple is developing their own controller as well:

Apple is developing their own game controller — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 8, 2020

In the days that followed, the leaker said that all four iPhone 12 phones can support 5G and that a navy blue color option is being considered for the handset.

All four “iPhone12”can support 5g networks，the baseband is come from qualcomm，and have a brand new color“Navy blue” — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 19, 2020

Later, he or she said the iMac will be delayed:

in my dream iMac delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 29, 2020

On Sunday, the leaker said that Apple’s A14 chip that will power the iPhone 12 series will also be delayed.

Apple's chip A14 from TSMC ——delay — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 19, 2020

There’s a lot of information to unpack here, and we’ll need time to see if any of this information checks out.

However, MacRumors points out that the leaker revealed a few key iPhone SE details before other leakers, including the launch window, storage capacities, and colors. The person also knew the 2020 iPad Pros would be unveiled in the third week of March, apparently.

3color 3memory size second week of the april https://t.co/iuzuuON4PT — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) April 2, 2020

in my dream The iPhone9 would be released on Apple’s website in the second week of April — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 18, 2020

The new iPad Pro will be launch 3rd week March — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 5, 2020

